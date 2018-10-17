‘The Walking Dead’ Just Killed Its Longest Running, Non-Speaking Extra

The Walking Dead killed its longest running, non-speaking extra with the Season Nine time jump.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season nine follow. Major spoilers!

When Rick’s group arrived at Alexandria, they made a handful of characters who had not experienced the apocalypse in the same way. Many of these folks were coddled by their luxurious living space, protective walls, solar panels providing electricity, and clean running water. Among those characters was Bob Miller, a glorified extra in the series who never spoke — meaning he never caused a problem — and survived attacks such as the Wolves, the No Way Out walker horde, Negan’s attack when Carl died, and more. However, Bob Miller has died.

Bob can be seen in the photo below, shielding himself from the sun during an intense moment in Alexandria from the Mid-Season Seven finale episode. He is on the far left, behind the late Tobin, whom he has no rejoined in the after life.

The character played by Curtis Jackson (not to be confused with popular rap music artist 50 Cent) did not survive The Walking Dead’s time jump. As a result, The Walking Dead will never be the same with another one of its long-running, unique-to-television, didn’t-exist-in-the-comics characters gone!

“Curtis Jackson was the only core Alexandria extra not brought back for filming in Season 9, despite his availability and other core extras being asked back for filming,” Bob Miller’s Wiki page reads. “Due to his old age and the multiple time skips in the storyline for Season 9, it was concluded amongst the cast and crew that an elderly character such as Bob Miller would have eventually passed away due to natural causes/old age, hence the actor not being asked to return for filming.”

It goes without saying but the fans are outraged. The Walking Dead’s subsection of Reddit is filled with rage. “How could they do this,” one fan writes, with others fondly remembering the character: “I’ll never quite forget that moment he witnessed Glenn and Enid’s green balloons.” Some call the decision to kill Bob Miller “malarkey,” claiming natural causes could never claim a man who survived such treacherous times. “Gods never die,” one fan pointed out.

This could end up being a major blow to the series. “They keep killing all the best characters,” OneEyedCoral wrote. “I’m f—ing done with this show.” Although, Bob is really dead, the actor Jackson is alive and well, and the fans are just having a laugh: “See you next week,” OneEyedCoral followed with.

Rest in peace, Bob Miller, legend.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fifth season in 2019.