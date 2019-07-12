The Walking Dead Working on Lauren Cohan’s Return as Maggie

The Walking Dead might be losing its stars left and right but the AMC zombie series is looking to bring a fan-favorite back into the fold. Lauren Cohan quietly made a Season 9 exit as her Maggie Rhee character simply left the Hilltop behind in favor of a new off-screen community. Now, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang has updated Cohan’s status with the series as a work in progress just ahead of the show’s San Diego Comic Con presentation.

With Cohan having exited The Walking Dead in favor of her Whiskey Cavalier series with ABC, the door for her return was left wide-open when Maggie wasn’t killed. That door seemed to be more inviting when Whiskey Cavalier was cancelled but, still, the creatives are being quite quiet about a return. “I’m not sure if I can say much about it right now actually,” Kang told EW. “I’ll just say that we’re working on it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cohan initially left The Walking Dead when her team and AMC couldn’t reach a financial agreement. The two came close to a deal but it was blown out publicly when Ezekiel actor Khary Payton made a post to social media demanding the network “Pay the woman!”. Of course, the effort also rides on a decision from Cohan to want a return to The Walking Dead, at all. She has expressed interest in exploring other avenues and has done just that, with a movie alongside Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rhousey coming in the form of Mile 22 in addition to her TV series.

Maggie played a key role in the ultimate ending of Robert Kirkman’s final issue of The Walking Dead comics. If the show is hoping to follow the grand finale of its comic book source material, Cohan would have to be back on the series in some capacity.

Heading into Season 10, The Walking Dead has bid farewell to stars such as Andrew Lincoln and Chandler Riggs while Michonne actress Danai Gurira is also set to make an exit. While she likely won’t be involved with production through the entirety of Season 10, the current shooting schedule of the series will allow her character to have a longer presence than Lincoln and Cohan’s character did in Season 9.

Do you want to see Maggie back on The Walking Dead in Season 10 or in the upcoming films? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its tenth season in October.