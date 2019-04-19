‘The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan: Maggie’s Story Is “Not Finished”

Lauren Cohan stepped away from The Walking Dead for Whiskey Cavalier, but the Maggie Rhee actress reaffirms she hasn’t “actually said goodbye” to the role.

“I feel really, really lucky ’cause, rest assured, the Maggie story is not finished,” Cohan told Collider when discussing Whiskey Cavalier, where she plays CIA agent Frankie ‘Fiery Tribune’ Trowbridge. “It’s still very exciting.”

Earlier this month, television ratings tracking site TV by the Numbers predicted Whiskey for cancellation by May when reporting the spy action-comedy averages a 0.66 rating in the ages 18-49 demographic for live + same day numbers.

Its numbers made Whiskey network ABC’s second-lowest rated freshman series of the season, behind The Fix, also projected for cancellation. TV by the Numbers later reported Whiskey fared better when it more than doubled its viewers in the broadcast live +7 ratings for the week of March 25:

The freshman ABC series posted the week’s largest percentage gains in both the adults 18-49 and total viewers measures, rising from its initial L+SD 0.5 rating and 2.96 million viewer audience to a 1.3 rating (+0.8, +160%) with 6.42 million viewers (+3.46 million, +117%) after seven days of delayed viewing.

Whether or not Whiskey Cavalier survives the May renewal or cancellation season, Cohan intends to revisit The Walking Dead.

“We’ll see what happens,” Cohan told EW Morning Live when prompted to speak on her anticipated Walking Dead Season Ten return.

“There is definitely a lot of exciting ways [for it to happen]. And the universe, I’m still very much a part of it. And it’s not over. So, for me, that’s exciting. And I get so excited because we talk about different possibilities.”

Cohan has engaged in talks with Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and executive producer Scott Gimple, who both intend to bring Cohan back after Maggie’s story was left intentionally open-ended.

Maggie was last seen before the six-year time jump that followed the disappearance of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Siddiq (Avi Nash) later revealed Maggie, with son Hershel, is off with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) assisting with a new and unnamed community.

“I’m so glad and it’s so cool to kind of be this little walking house of stories that [Maggie’s] there, and Frankie is there,” Cohan told EW.

“And obviously the impact and amount of time with Maggie, that’s such a huge part of me, and my life, and my life as an actor, and my coming to as an actor, and everything. So no, it’s definitely not done. I’m way too sentimental a person.”

