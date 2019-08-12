Maggie Gets a Mention in The Walking Dead Season 10 Sneak Peek

The away Maggie (Lauren Cohan) gets a mention in a sneak peek from The Walking Dead Season 10 aired during Sunday’s Talking Dead preview special.

The clip reveals Carol (Melissa McBride) has taken on the life of a fisherwoman during a hiatus away from the Virginia settlements. When Daryl (Norman Reedus) asks if she found what she was looking for, Carol deflects and brings up Maggie, who temporarily left Hilltop to assist Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) with a new, unnamed community Siddiq (Avi Nash) reported is “someplace far” away.

“We sailed down south to this dock where Oceanside’s been picking up letters from Maggie,” Carol says. “There wasn’t anything there, hasn’t been for a while.”

Daryl says it’s “been a while” since he heard from Carol, who denies hunting for Alpha (Samantha Morton), the Whisperer leader responsible for the murder of son Henry (Matt Lintz).

“No. Honestly, no,” Carol says. “I tried to forget everything that happened. It was good. If we’re lucky, we never have to think about those skin freaks ever again.”

Maggie was last mentioned in the Season 9 finale, “The Storm,” where Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) informed Michonne (Danai Gurira) they had yet to receive a response from letters sent to the unnamed community.

When — or if — Maggie returns, she’ll learn Hilltop has become “Kingtop” following the shuttering of the community overseen by King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), the latest leader to assume control of the Hilltop colony after the Whisperers’ murders of Jesus (Tom Payne) and Tara (Alanna Masterson).

Cohan stepped away from The Walking Dead in the front half of Season 9 to join Whiskey Cavalier, a spy action-comedy cancelled by network ABC in May. Asked in April about a potential return to TWD in Season 10, Cohan told EW, “We’ll see what happens.”

“There is definitely a lot of exciting ways [for it to happen]. And the universe, I’m still very much a part of it,” Cohan said. “And it’s not over. So, for me, that’s exciting. And I get so excited because we talk about different possibilities.” Cohan reiterated she’s “definitely not done” with the role.

More recently, showrunner Angela Kang said in July the creative team is “working on” bringing Maggie back into the fold. It remains unclear if Cohan will make an appearance in Season 10, due out October 6 on AMC.