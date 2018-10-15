‘The Walking Dead’ Just Set Up Maggie’s Exit

The Walking Dead may have set up Maggie’s exit from the AMC zombie show in Episode 9×02.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×02 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a seemingly routine scene from Episode 9×02 on Sunday night, the temporary exit of Lauren Cohan from The Walking Dead might have been laid out. As Jesus and Maggie talked to one another at the Hilltop, the former mentioned letters from Georgie and how she is constantly asking Maggie to join her. Georgie mysteriously appeared and disappeared in Season Eight, offering Maggie tips on how to build her community and civilization, asking only for luxurious extras in return.

With Cohan primied to disappear for a while as she carries out her work on ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier series, she might just be taking a temporary trip to wherever Georgie hails from in the coming episodes.

“I’ll say first of all that we’ve still planned some more story with Maggie, Lauren wants to, it will be a little subject to her schedule but hopefully we have her back next season,” The Walking Dead showunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com. “We have always planned to have this greaty story with Maggie this season and I think we promised something. We wanted to pay off that promise. We definitely have a very strong Maggie arc.”

Though it could be her final season, Cohan delivered nothing short of her effort from previous years through her Season Nine work. “Lauren has always been such a great actress for us, has done some spectacular work this season, as you’ve seen in the episodes but also in the episodes that are upcoming,” Kang said. “There’s just some stuff that just blew me away. I’m just a pure fan. I think that’s been, again, it’s just something we wanted to do right by that character, but again it also opens up some interesting opportunities for other characters when that character is gone for reasons that will be explained in the story. That’s part of the story going forward, is what’s happening at Hilltop? How do people with Maggie not being there?”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fifth season in 2019. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!