Maggie’s Big Role In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8B

Maggie will be front and center in the back half of The Walking Dead according to executive producer Greg Nicotero.

Late in the first half of Season Eight, Maggie became fed up with the Saviors and their tactics. Despite keeping several of their soldiers alive, she decided it was time to send one back to Negan in a coffin as a message. This paired with the events coming up in Season Eight’s remaining episodes will be a major part of Maggie’s story.

“In my opinion, one of the most powerful moments in the Mid-Season finale was what Maggie did,” Nicotero told EW. “I remember watching the cut out of the gate, and when she pulled the trigger and then turned and walked away, you just saw that weight on her. She’s still human. She still has morals, so she’s at odds with how to move forward. She knows that there are things that she’s going to have to do that she’s probably not going to believe in. We’re going to see a lot more of that in the second half of the season, where Maggie comes into direct conflict with what her morals are and who she should be versus protecting her people and protecting the hilltop. It’s pretty polarizing what she does and what she’s able to do, and we have some great things to see from her.”

Such comments could possibly quiet the chatter about Maggie actress Lauren Cohan potentially leaving the AMC show after its eighth season. Cohan’s contract expired after Season Eight and she had been fielding pilot opportunities for new shows and roles but continues negotiations with AMC for continuing her role.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.