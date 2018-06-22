‘The Walking Dead’ Marathon Event To Air On AMC In June And July

Are you having The Walking Dead withdrawals since Fear The Walking Dead aired its midseason finale? Never fear, as AMC has something planned to tide The Walking Dead fans over during the middle of summer.

Beginning Sunday, June 24th at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT, AMC will start airing a multi-weekend Best Of The Walking Dead marathon event. The event will lead into all-new episodes of season three AMC’s Preacher, airing Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The Walking Dead marathon event takes place over the next six weekends, and the event will feature the most talked about and best moments of their favorite characters, including The Dixon Brothers, Carol, The Governor, Shane, Glenn, and Michonne.

Below is a breakdown of the marathon.

Sunday, June 24: Best of the Dixon Brothers

11:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 1, Episode 2-3; Season 2, Episode 5; Season 3, Episode 8-10, 15; Season 4, Episode 12; Season 6, Episode 6; Season 7, Episode 3

Sunday, July 1: Best of Carol

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 2, Episode 4; Season 4, Episode 1, 4, 14; Season 5, Episode 1, 13; Season 6, Episode 15-16; Season 7, Episode 2, 10

Sunday, July 8: Best of The Governor

12:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 3, Episode 3, 5, 8, 10, 14, 16; Season 4, Episode 6-8

Sunday, July 15: Best of Shane

12:45 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 1, Episode 3, 5; Season 2, Episode 2-3, 5-6, 10-12

Sunday, July 22: Best of Glenn

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 1, Episode 2; Season 2, Episode 4, 8, 11; Season 3, Episode 4; Season 4, Episode 15; Season 5, Episode 14, 16; Season 6, Episode 7; Season 7, Episode 1

Sunday, July 29: Best of Michonne

11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Season 3, Episode 1, 3, 8; Season 4, Episode 2, 8-9; Season 4, Episode 11; Season 5, Episode 15; Season 6, Episode 10; Season 7, Episode 9

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead reigns as the #1 drama on television for the last six seasons among adults 18-49. The Walking Dead tells the story of the months and years that follow after a zombie apocalypse, and follows a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse and Denise Huth.