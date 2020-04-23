The Walking Dead: Meaning of CRM Revealed in World Beyond Clip

The meaning of CRM, the name of the militarized organization that has appeared in both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, is revealed in a clip from The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The new two-season limited event series introduces a civilization based in Nebraska, home to nearly 10,000 survivors and acting as one of three different civilizations bound by the three-circle symbol seen on the helicopter used to abduct a gravely wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in Season 9 of The Walking Dead. The shadowy group also posed a threat to Althea (Maggie Grace) in Season 5 of Fear, where Althea encountered CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon).

In the clip from the World Beyond series premiere released through Talking Dead, Lieutenant colonel Elizabeth Kublek (Julia Ormond) introduces herself to Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck (Annet Mahendru), security force officers for the Campus colony of Omaha. Kublek has arrived with armed members of the Civic Republic Military, who could “only spare one helicopter.”

Watching from afar is Hope (Alexa Mansour), who extends her middle finger in Kublek’s direction. Hope is less trusting of the CRM than sister Iris (Aliyah Royale), a student ambassador type who knows their father — Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) — is off far away doing “important work” with the Civil Republic.

But when the sisters learn their father is in trouble, they join forces with new friends Elton (Nicolas Cantu) and Silas (Hal Cumpston) to mount a daring rescue mission taking them out into the dangerous world beyond their walls.

Not only will audiences see “a lot” of the already familiar CRM helicopters throughout World Beyond, Tortorella said on a recent episode of Talking Dead, but we’ll “get to really meet who’s in those helicopters and where they’re coming from.”

The Walking Dead Universe is also developing other mythologies beyond CRM, a group already tethered to the upcoming Walking Dead feature films following Rick Grimes after his disappearance from Virginia.

“It’s not like [The Walking Dead and Fear] might not touch upon [CRM] again, but it’s super important that they have their own stories,” Gimple, who co-created World Beyond with Matt Negrete, previously told EW. “We are developing other mythologies like the CRM mythology within this universe, and this is sort of the first mythology, but there’s going to be more.”

The Walking Dead: World Beyond was scheduled to debut Sunday, April 12, after the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. Its series premiere has been delayed and will reach AMC later this year.

