The Walking Dead Fans Pay Tribute to Michonne Ahead of Danai Gurira’s Last Episode

The Walking Dead fans are celebrating Michonne and Danai Gurira ahead of her exit episode, Sunday’s “What We Become.” Now in her eighth season as katana-wielding walker slayer Michonne, Gurira confirmed her exit at San Diego Comic-Con in July, where the teary actress was received by a standing ovation during The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 panel. In “What We Become,” Michonne returns Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to his home on Bloodsworth Island, following through on a deal reached in the midseason 10 finale, “The World Before.” In exchange for reuniting the stranded Virgil with his family, Michonne will receive weapons he says can defeat Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) walker horde.

“I’d just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life, to play this role, and to be amongst these people and those that are not here right now and amongst all of you. I am very, very thankful for the experience that I’ve had in ways I can’t even express right now. I will say my heart does not leave, in any way shape or form,” Gurira said at Comic-Con.

Since first appearing on the show alongside Andrea (Laurie Holden) in 2012 and becoming part of the Walking Dead Family, Gurira said, “I felt this energy, and it doesn’t ever end. The connection between us never ends, and that’s what keeps me going with the decision I made.”

Gurira added the decision was a “very difficult” one that is “not connected to my heart.”

“My heart stays right here. But it was about my calling, in a sense, and other things I feel called to,” she said. “And the opportunities I’ve had, wanting to explore them for others through the other thing I do as a creator of work. So all I’m filled with is a lot of pain about leaving, and a lot of gratitude, and thanks to all of you, I love you guys, I love this show. TWD Family is forever. Forever. Thank you all so much, I love you all.”

Now Walking Dead fans are tweeting their favorite Michonne moments ahead of “What We Become”:

Her performance in “Clear,” cementing herself as a Grimes. In the famous words of a wise baby Carl…😭🥰 pic.twitter.com/3E4WTPnjQT — Mrs. G (@MrsGrimesGrant) March 21, 2020

Danai letting us know that Richonne was always meant to be and that Michonne was 😍 from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/FYVsnjjOEf — IZZEX ENDGAME 👑Prince Rick Grimes Jr. PERIOD! (@brookcty) March 20, 2020

ALL but this is top tier , you could see how frantic she was to get Carl help 😩 pic.twitter.com/EZIJjyYP5Y — IZZEX ENDGAME 👑Prince Rick Grimes Jr. PERIOD! (@brookcty) March 20, 2020

Her relationship with Carl, when Richonne went CANON, when RJ was present. So many moments, I cannot pick just one — Tiffy 🦄 (@tiredxsurvivor) March 20, 2020

Where to begin 😫, I love my Warrior Queen, all her fight sequences, they are top tier, I love my Richonne moments, I love Michonne & Judith, Michonne & Carl, Mich & Rick Grimes Jr 🙌🏾, I love Michonne leading the community, I love it all, What’s not to love, I love her existence pic.twitter.com/5WSJSET36t — Tomaj Tate (@Tomaj21) March 20, 2020

Seeing her go from a closed off character to a character that opened up her heart to Rick and their kids and friends. She’s truly the greatest character I’ve ever seen. — sugar loves Michonne forever (@GrimesXGurira) March 20, 2020

Michonne Carl and Rick bonding together on the road after the rising fell. When Michonne made a conscience choice to be apart of life again and chose them as her family. @DanaiGurira pic.twitter.com/C2SS1aswIQ — Margo GoldGrimes (@iMargo_CEO) March 20, 2020

When she was trying to cheer up Carl for sure :’) pic.twitter.com/teiPMhLMq0 — John (@WavePeX) March 20, 2020

The moment she realized life wasnt over. pic.twitter.com/R0c9HiemV0 — Mariegirl (@Mariegirl100) March 20, 2020

Everything pic.twitter.com/DNNfpULHes — Best of Daryl Dixon/Norman reedus 🏹 (@BestofDixon10) March 20, 2020

Like we could pick just one Michonne moment pic.twitter.com/YWPxpUqnTX — 𝚂𝚗𝚘𝚝𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@Fawn_Liebowitz) March 20, 2020

Every moment she doesn’t disappoint she arrived as a badass and is leaving as a badass OUR QUEEN IS A LEGEND #QUEENOFTHEWALKINGDEAD pic.twitter.com/quObORK7Gp — 👩🏾‍🦱🧔🏻👧🏻👦🏽#RichonneReunionMoviesTBA (@RjgrimesR) March 20, 2020

All of them from her iconic debut to every scene with Rick and her kids, every scene with TF, her love for her family and friends, every walker kill, every side-eye, every smile, being a leader, her levelheadedness, her bs meter, her strength to her colorful tops and headbands. pic.twitter.com/DI3xN4x2W8 — Grimes Family❤️🧔🏻👩🏾👦🏽👧🏻 (@courtgirl26) March 20, 2020

