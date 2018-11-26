‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Theorize About Michonne and Daryl’s “X” Scars

The latest mystery playing out on The Walking Dead has fans stumped.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) was shown carrying an “X” scar on her lower back in 906, “Who Are You Now?,” with 907, “Stradivarius,” revealing woodsman Daryl (Norman Reedus) has the same mysterious marking in the exact same spot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Its origin was hinted at in 906 during Michonne’s hostile treatment towards the rescued group of newcomers led by Magna (Nadia Hilkes), who went before Michonne and Alexandria’s council in an attempt to assimilate into the safe haven community.

“I remember. And I know that you do, too,” Michonne told her fellow Alexandrians, hinting at their shared trauma. Whatever happened, it left Michonne both physically and emotionally scarred.

“What we know is that she has a big X on her back. It wasn’t there before, so it’s something that has happened during that time jump,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“She alludes to it in the council room when she takes the chances of the group that’s come there. She says that she remembers and that she knows that many of them do too. They have obviously, in the six years that have passed, faced some probably human foes that have affected the way that they deal with new people and their level of trust. It’s definitely something that we’ll learn more about as the year goes on.”

Michael Cudlitz, who directed “Stradivarius,” warned the explanation behind the Xs is “a really f—ed up story.”

“It’s a big, really f—ed up thing that happened during that break. At some point, we will find out about it,” he told EW. “You will find out eventually what that is. It was bad.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Kang said the Xs aren’t tied to the new hostility between Alexandria and the Hilltop, which appears to have been caused by choices made by Michonne — decisions that left her estranged from Hilltop leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

“I will say that it does not directly have to do with that,” Kang said of the Xs and the Alexandria-Hilltop falling out. Answers about both stories are still to come in the back half of Season Nine, premiering in early 2019.

“So the X marks, that’s one of the sort of mysteries that we have this season,” Kang explained.

“It’s a story that we will tell in the second half of the season. Clearly something has happened during the time jump, and one of the things … we kind of just wanted to seed in is the idea that six years have passed, a lot of story has happened off-screen that we didn’t see.”

That story will continue to unfold “as the season goes on,” she noted.

For now, audiences are puzzled.

The mystery has since given rise to numerous fan theories, tying the Xs to everything from kidney transplants and the departed Maggie to the pack of survivors now led by former Alexandrian Morgan (Lennie James) on Fear the Walking Dead:

Crossover II

I just read a theory that states that X’s on Michonne and Daryl’s backs are from the #FearTWD characters.



What if Morgan led the characters to Virginia during the time jump and a conflict erupted between the groups.#TheWalkingDead — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) November 25, 2018

Oceanside or the Saviors

@angelakang did oceanside kidnap Daryl and Michonne and put the X on them and did Daryl and Michonne kill everyone in oceanside because they were killing the Saviors — Mick summo (@Michael15761963) November 23, 2018

Not sure about that. My theory is it had to do with a violent clash between Oceanside and the Saviors that happened during the time jump. ? pic.twitter.com/bpm62m2eJy — Negan`s Goddamn Mizzy ♥ (Miz) (@NegansMiz) November 25, 2018

Kidneys

Does anyone know why Daryl and Michonne have the same X scar? Is someone stealing kidneys? #TheWalkingDead #TWD — LisaMarie ? ?? (@lmmtwd) November 19, 2018

Kidney transplants. Enid started out doing amputations, but her medical knowledge progressed rapidly during the 6 year time jump. — KingJust (@KingJust_23) November 19, 2018

It’s not consistent with a nephrectomy scar. How could they do a kidney retrieval/transplant surgery with their primitive tools? A person would die from the shock during surgery. — Nana Deanna (@NanaDeanna4) November 19, 2018

Maggie

What if Maggie gave them the x #TheWalkingDead — Alexwells (@ghostdragon2007) November 19, 2018

I’m gonna venture to say that was Maggie that gave Daryl and Michonne the scar on their backs. Like they were shunned from the Hilltop. — Yellow Endeavor (@yellow_endeavor) November 25, 2018

Branding

Why do Michonne and Daryl have the same scar? Branding ?#TheWalkingDead #TheWalkingDeadUK — Fiona ➰ (@Geek_ee) November 19, 2018

That’s not a nephrectomy scar. If someone was going to steal their kidney, why would they let them live? It’s most likely a brand of some sort. Maybe another group tried to take over & branded some of them. That’s why they’re distrustful of new people. — Deanna Heaton (@heaton_deanna) November 19, 2018

Cult

Whoa Daryl has an X TOO… what kind of cult BS happened to Daryl and Michonne #TheWalkingDead #twd pic.twitter.com/vp4AnqWmbx — igreen (@happygreen78) November 19, 2018