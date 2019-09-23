The Walking Dead Clip: Michonne Might Be Dropping The F-Word in Season 10 Clip

The Walking Dead is getting serious about the new threats. The AMC series is poised to pit the survivors against the threat known as the Whisperers in its upcoming tenth season, which ComicBook.com called “seriously good” and “a perfect return” after receiving an advanced copy of the premiere episode. In that episode, Michonne is questioned about the threat of the Whisperers which is constantly looming. In one scenario, she has an exchange with Aaron which leads to her finally letting a bit of steam out, possibly dropping the show’s first f-word as she is saying she doesn’t “give a [censored] about the Whisperers.” It can be seen in the exclusive clip above!

This would be the first time a character on The Walking Dead has outright dropped the F-word, a vulgar term which is now allowed to be used twice per season. Last year, Daryl Dixon seemed to have dropped the often forbidden word while trapped in a pit with Rick but Norman Reedus’ delivery somewhat muted the word. While the word is muted in the clip above, it will not be cut from the Season 10 premiere episode.

“You get a specific number of curse words you can say, and then there’s a list of what you can and can’t do,” former Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson told ComicBook.com in 2017. “I think it was our script coordinator who told me there was an email had come up; there had been a memo saying we could now say “f—” twice over the course of an entire season.”

While Fear the Walking Dead had filled it’s “F—” quota in two (electing not to in the current fifth season), The Walking Dead continued to cut the word from its dialogue. In fact, Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln admitted that he used the word in the Season Eight premiere but learned it was ultimately muted after it aired.

“I only did one take where I didn’t swear on the countdown,” Lincoln said of the scene where his Rick opened fire on Negan and the Sanctuary. “I just went, ’10, 9, 8, 7.. Ah, f— it,’ and then started shooting. That must be the only take that I didn’t swear so I think that it’s important everybody knows that, in my head, I was saying ‘F— it!’ just as I fired the gun at Negan. With every shot.” If fans look closely, they’ll see the word was silenced but Lincoln’s F-take was used.

Of course, the threat in Season 10 might warrant some colorful language. Michonne’s back is against the wall following the vicious attack by the Whisperers late in Season 9. As many will be eager for revenge, Michonne will be burdened with running the show in Alexandria and making sure not to act prematurely against the considerable threat.

Fear the Walking Dead will air its Season 5 finale on Sunday night. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.