The Walking Dead Reveals Major Twist in Clip From Michonne’s Final Episode

Michonne (Danai Gurira) learns she’s been deceived in a clip from 1013, “What We Become,” Gurira’s final episode of The Walking Dead. During a trip to Oceanside in the midseason finale, “The World Before,” Michonne and daughter Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) encountered stranded survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who told them, “I’m just trying to get home. I don’t wanna cause any trouble. I just wanna get back to my family.” To get home — a “fortified” and “hard to find” naval base on Bloodsworth Island in Tangier Sound — Virgil offered weapons big enough to kill the walker herd used by Alpha (Samantha Morton) to threaten Alexandria and the other communities.

Upon reaching a U.S. Navy research facility campus, Michonne asks Virgil, “Are there any weapons here at all?” He replies, “I promised I would help you check. And I will.” When Michonne says she’ll find them herself, he tries to stop her. “The island’s not clear!”

“No shit it’s not clear,” she spits back, forcing the truth out of Virgil.

“It was. Until the others came,” Virgil says, referring to an unidentified group of armed assailants seen hunting Michonne in past trailers for the half-season. “They brought violence, the sickness came with it.”

It “killed my family,” Virgil admits.

The island has “never had a lot of rippers,” Virgil says, meaning the flesh-eating undead known to Michonne as walkers, “so I never really got good at doing… what it is you do. You’re good with a sword.”

Suspicious, she wants to know: “What are you asking me?”

“My family is still in there. My wife. My babies. That’s why I asked you to come,” Virgil confesses. “Needed you to come.”

“This is a world where all facets of humanity are up for grabs, depending on the situation, because of the need to survive,” Carroll previously told TV Insider when asked if Virgil can be trusted. “It makes everything we do as human beings — they become valuable depending on how it serves survival in this period.”

“But in terms of being trustworthy, I think that’s a part of the fun of the journey to figure out for our fans, but they have to also understand, as, within the world in which we’ve developed, every facet of humanity is up for grabs because of everybody’s need to survive,” he added. “So, I’m going to leave it at that, and tell them to have a great time figuring it out.”

Carroll also promised many “twists and turns” in this story that executive producer Denise Huth said “will ultimately be very satisfying and also raise a whole bunch of other questions.”

Danai Gurira's final episode of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, March 22 at 9/8c on AMC.