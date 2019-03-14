‘The Walking Dead’ Photos Show Pregnant Michonne

The Walking Dead will explore the past in Sunday night’s episode, including a look at Michonne while she was pregnant with her new son Rick Jr.. In the time since Rick Grimes left Alexandria via helicopter with Jadis, the survivors from the Kingdom, Hilltop, and Alexandria communities have found ways to endure various obstacles. The apocalypse constantly proves itself to have surprises, and Sunday night’s new episode is set to shock fans with another from a period of time when Michonne was late in her pregnancy with Rick’s baby.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×14 is titled, “Scars.” The official synopsis for Scars reads, “An outsider’s arrival forces Alexandria to rehash devastating old wounds. Eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.” It is directed by Millicent Shelton on a script from Corey Reed and Vivan Tse.

The devastating old wounds will be revealed as Michonne fights to protect herself, her people, and her unborn baby. The show had not revealed Michonne during her pregnancy until this episode, as Episode 9×05 saw a six year time jump carried out, landing in a time where Rick and Michonne’s son had already grown to be more than five years old.

While Michonne actress Danai Gurira and Daryl actor Norman Reedus have been very quiet about the story behind their characters’ “X” scars which will be explored on Sunday night, Ezekiel actor Khary Payton touched on their story in a recent interview.

“That is so creepy and amazing and awesome and I’m excited for everybody to see the journey that got both Daryl and Michonne to the place where they are. Trusting and untrusting. Why they made the decisions that they’ve made,” Payton told Insider. “As far as anything else, I am pumped, I’m so excited for you to see more but I won’t tell you why, you just won’t hear it from me. I am not that guy.”

While the “X” marks aren’t going to result in casualties of survivors from Hilltop, Kingdom, and Alexandria given their creation in the past, Payton does warn the audience that death is certainly on the horizon. “Yeah, you should be,” Payton said in regards to the low body count in the back half of Season Nine. “I think extreme concern is a nice spot to be living in.”

