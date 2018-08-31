‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Michonne Will Rise to a Position of Power

Danai Gurira’s Michonne will be in a position of power when The Walking Dead arrives for its ninth season on AMC.

The AMC zombie drama might be losing its leading man but his number one gal will be stepping up in his absence. When asked if fans should stick around through The Walking Dead Season Nine after Andrew Lincoln’s departure, TVLine‘s Michael Ausiello says it’s the Michonne fans who will be most satisfied.

“If you’re a fan of Danai Gurira‘s Michonne, you should,” Ausiello wrote. “During the AMC drama’s Season 9 (which kicks off Sunday, Oct. 7, with an 18-month time jump), the katana-wielding heroine ‘rises to a position of power,’ new showrunner Angela Kang recently previewed for TVLine. And though we have a feeling her boyfriend won’t be getting a happy ending, the EP promised that it would be ‘fun seeing where Michonne goes this season.’”

Ausiello is a known insider for many TV shows, so his word on Michonne rising to power paired with recent comments from new showrunner Angela Kang sound promising for fans of Gurira. Of course, the question of her fate moving forward continues to linger.

Following The Walking Dead‘s ninth season, Gurira’s contract with the AMC zombie show will have expired. Whether or not she renews it or chooses to explore more big screen opportunities as she has with Black Panther or Avengers: Infinity War is to be seen.

With leaders set to clash in Season Nine, Michonne might find herself feuding with other survivors who were once allies. “You told me that you’d be the one following me, but you didn’t,” Maggie tells Rick in a newly released preview for the upcoming episodes. “That changes now.”

“Back in the beginning, you could do anything,” Daryl tells Rick, to the apparent response of Rick telling him it’s not like that anymore.

“It’s on us to make it work,” Rick says, to Daryl’s claim of such a responsibility not feeling right.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.