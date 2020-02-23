The Walking Dead Mid-Season 10 Premiere: Squeeze

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its tenth season on Sunday night, following up on the cliffhanger which aired back in December. As the story has evolved into a war between the survivors in Alexandria and the Hilltop against the barbaric Whisperer clan, Alpha seems to have gotten the upper hand as a feud approaches. Several of the show’s key characters found themselves trapped in a pit surrounded by walkers as was part of the Whisperer leader’s plan. Meanwhile, Michonne is sailing away with Virgil into uncharted territory as Danai Gurira is primed to exit the show before the season comes to an end.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×09 is titled, “Squeeze.” The official synopsis for Squeeze reads, “In the mid-season premiere, our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.” The episode is directed by Michael Satrazemis on a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Satrazemis is directing several episodes this season, as well as serving as an executive producer on the first spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the main characters are in great trouble but the AMC series will inevitably have its fans focused on the impending exit for Gurira. Gurira addressed those fans at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, confirming her exit in a heartfelt goodbye.

“I’d just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life, to play this role, and to be amongst these people and those that are not here right now and amongst all of you. I am very, very thankful for the experience that I’ve had in ways I can’t even express right now,” Gurira said. “I will say my heart does not leave, in any way shape or form.” Gurira’s exit will come ahead of the Season 10 finale.

Of course, the show will be interesting from a universe-building perspective going forward, as well. With a third show set in the same zombie apocalypse on the way and a movie starring Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln promised, the teams behind the Dead universe promise the future is mapped out. That said, they also never want it to end. Season 10B is the next time into the growing world of The Walking Dead.

Are you excited for The Walking Dead to return tonight? share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.