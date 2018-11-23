Tom Payne Teases Creepiest ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode Ever

Jesus star Tom Payne says Sunday’s mid-season finale is “scary awesome” and the “creepiest episode of The Walking Dead you’ve ever seen.”



The episode finds Daryl (Norman Reedus), Dog, Aaron (Ross Marquand), and Jesus set off from Hilltop in search of the missing Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who is being hunted by a massive herd of walkers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jesus, who performed a high-flying ninja kick when dispatching a walker in the Season Nine premiere, will break out more kung fu Sunday as Payne teased his favorite ass-kicking action scene goes down in a foggy cemetery.

“I actually shot a fight sequence this year which is my favorite that I’ve done on the show, and one of my favorite episodes and fight sequences, but I can’t tell you which one,” Payne told ComicBook.com going into Season Nine.

“But I’m very excited for everyone to see it because it’s definitely like, ‘Hell yeah, that’s Jesus kicking some ass, and that’s what we wanted to see!’ And that’s coming up, so I’m excited about that.”

Lending to the horror movie feel of the episode is a rattled Rostia (Christian Serratos), who narrowly survived her encounter with the herd still trailing Eugene, and the emergence of the series’ most vicious enemies yet.

“There will definitely be some pieces that will be very familiar to people who are readers of the comics in terms of the introduction of the Whisperers and that story. But there will also be some surprises in the way that it plays out,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of the newest threat to menace the survivors.

“We definitely have all been looking forward to adapting this storyline. I think it’s such a fascinating brilliant storyline in the comic book, and we just want to do justice to it because it’s something that fans have been really looking forward to.”

The Walking Dead airs its mid-season finale, “Evolution,” Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.