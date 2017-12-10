‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Are Flipping Out That AMC Is Promoting Sunday’s Episode As Season Finale

The Walking Dead’s official Twitter account misspoke, calling tomorrow night’s season 8 mid-season finale a “season finale” — a mistake that freaked out fans, who mostly responded with a mix of confusion, corrections, and roasts.



Even star Chandler Riggs, who plays Carl Grimes, got in on the correction action.

The Walking Dead airs its extended mid-season finale Sunday, and AMC advertising has been teasing an “epic” and “shocking” finale with a buzzworthy moment so big everyone will be talking.

Riggs’ social media activity has fueled speculation that his time with the show could be at an end. The young actor’s future with the show continues to be in doubt as he’s joined the cast of a new movie.

Whatever happens in the super-sized mid-season finale, things don’t look good for our heroes: as shown in the preview, Carl has to step up and help lead Alexandria against a middle-of-the-night attack launched by a supremely pissed off Negan and the Saviors.

The Walking Dead’s mid-season finale — not season finale — airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

