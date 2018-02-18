New ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Premiere Clip Shows Michonne Taking Out Walkers

Here’s a sneak peek from #TWD Season 8B, returning Sunday 2/25 at 9/8C. Try to look away. You can’t. pic.twitter.com/vkubsiPf4r — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 16, 2018

Another sneak peek from The Walking Dead‘s upcoming mid-season premiere sees Michonne slicing up walkers at the entry of Alexandria.

The episode, airing next Sunday, picks up after the disastrous events of the mid-season finale, where the walled-off community was devastated by an explosive retaliatory attack from Negan and an army of Saviors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rick’s son, Carl, took charge and evacuated Alexandria as Saviors lobbed bombs over its walls, while the group’s survivors took refuge in the sewers below.

An exhausted and feverish Carl, reunited with Rick and Michonne, revealed the incurable walker bite on his midsection. The reveal brought the usually stoic Michonne to her knees as realization set in: nothing that can be done but wait for Carl to succumb to his wound.

Michonne actress Danai Gurira admits she “got a little depressed for a while.”

“You’re in the story. You’re in it, and you’re also in a family. It was hard,” she said, adding Carl’s death left her “absolutely devastated.”

The katana-wielding warrior has acted as mother to the Grimes children after their mother, Lori, died in season 3. Even before forging a later romantic relationship with Rick, Michonne developed a bond with Carl — and actor Chandler Riggs.

“Carl and Chandler are a blessing to Michonne and to Danai, you know what I mean? I adore Chandler, and [for] Michonne, Carl is her healer,” Gurira said.

“Everything she and Rick do is to protect Carl, so this is kind of the worst nightmare realized for him to reveal [the bite] at the end of the last episode. These are very resourceful people who do everything they can. Rick and Michonne don’t really stop easily. What do you do when that’s what you’re facing?”

“So, yeah,” she added, “I was devastated. Michonne was devastated.”

Michonne and Rick can be seen picking up the pieces after Carl’s death in mid-season premiere photos shared exclusively with ComicBook.com.

Gurira can be seen as Wakandan warrior Okoye in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, now in theaters.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, February 25 on AMC.