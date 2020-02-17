The Walking Dead Stars Announced for Talking Dead Airing After Midseason Premiere

AMC has revealed which Walking Dead stars will visit Talking Dead when the aftershow returns alongside The Walking Dead‘s midseason 10 premiere, “Squeeze.” The first episode of the half-season will resolve the months long cliffhanger that closed out the midseason finale, “The World Before,” which ended with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and sisters Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) trapped below ground in a cave teeming with walkers, put there by Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers. This first episode back will answer whether the survivors can escape in the face of complications and other dangers.

On Sunday, Andrews and Ridloff will join the Talking Dead couch opposite host Chris Hardwick. Also appearing is “Squeeze” director Michael E. Satrazemis. This marks Ridloff’s fourth visit to the show and the tenth for Andrews.

Talking Dead will not air immediately following The Walking Dead‘s midseason return: the episode is expected to run at 11:21 pm (10:21c), following the Season 5 premiere of Breaking Bad prequel/spinoff Better Call Saul.

In September, both Andrews and Ridloff were promoted to series regulars for Season 10.

“Physically, the next episode… yeah. That… that was hard,” Andrews said previously at German Comic Con Dortmund when asked to name the hardest Walking Dead episode to shoot. “It’s dark… and it’s hard to see in the dark as an actor. I can’t tell you any more than that. So, yeah, that’s all. Next episode.”

“Squeeze” is inspired by horror movie The Descent, about a group forced to survive in a cave filled with horrific threats.

“The fear that’s about to happen is something that reminded me of just horror movies I haven’t seen in a long time,” Andrews said on Talking Dead following TWD‘s midseason finale. “This is scary, this is terrifying.”



ComicBook.com‘s review of the episode calls “Squeeze” one of the scariest and most anxiety-inducing in series history: “Facing a ticking clock and dangers both living and dead lurking in every shadowy corner, our group of heroes must mount an escape not for the faint of heart: each inch towards freedom is countered by another heart-racing setback before ‘Squeeze’ finally closes in on its seat-gripping and claustrophobic climax.”

The Walking Dead returns with its midseason premiere, "Squeeze," Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on AMC. Talking Dead airs after the Season 5 premiere of Better Call Saul, part of a two-night return event on AMC.