Possible ‘The Walking Dead’ Morgan-Duane Reunion Scene Gives Lennie James Chills

The Walking Dead has trained fans to believe no one is dead until they see a body. For Morgan Jones, such a rule can be a saving grace should Duane have survived the walker attack described (but never shown) in Season Three.

Furthering an expectation of Morgan’s son Duane Jones being alive somewhere in The Walking Dead universe is the comic book’s recent moments which introduced Michonne’s daugther Elodie. Elodie was long thought dead but a trip to the Commonwealth’s thriving community brought the family back together. Morgan actor Lennie James tells ComicBook.com this is unlikely to be a scenario carried out by his character but doesn’t completely rule it out. In fact, he is quite excited by the notion.

“You know what? Anything is possible,” James said. “I can’t lie. That would be incredible. I almost already get chills of what those scenes would be like and what it would do to Morgan and what it would mean for him and who it would be possible for Duane to be now were he alive and were he to have survived the attack by his mom and what he has lived through and who he has connected to and who he has bonded with and who he may bring with him should he and his father cross paths again.”

While James has been asked about a possible reunion with Duane in the past, he has never thought of it as such a realistic possibility until Robert Kirkman brought Michonne’s daughter into the source material. “This is the first time I’ve answered that question or even contemplated the possibility of it but it’s very exciting,” James said. “I couldn’t tell you whether or not it would happen or not.”

Still, he warns fans rooting for Morgan’s happy and chilling reunion should not hold their breathe. “Is it possible? Yes,” James said. “Is is probable? I would argue probably not.”

Morgan’s reunion would have to take place on Fear the Walking Dead, as his character is primed for a crossover with the The Walking Dead‘s sibling show beginning with its fourth season. As it promises to further develop Morgan’s journey, such a reunion would be a welcome next step.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.