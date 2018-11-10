‘The Walking Dead’ Star Pollyanna McIntosh Hints at Anne and Rick Grimes’ Movie Future

The Walking Dead‘s Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) have gone up, up, up.

Asked by Los Angeles’ KTLA 5 Morning News if she knows whether or not Anne, formerly Jadis of the Scavengers, will be involved with the Walking Dead movie trilogy to star Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, McIntosh confirmed she does, saying “I hold many secrets.”

McIntosh would only add the series’ stars will “miss Andy terribly, but I’ll see him again. We’ll all see him again.”

Former five-season showrunner Scott Gimple, chief content officer for the Walking Dead brand and mastermind behind the Rick Grimes movie trilogy, previously confirmed with EW the first film of that TV movie franchise will center around Rick and Anne, who are now both removed from the flagship show.

“She is on that helicopter, so that would be a yes,” Gimple said when asked if Anne would be joining Rick in the movies.

The first film will explore the “vast mythology” behind the helicopter group that has long been connected to Anne, and will be told from Rick’s point of view as it unpacks the mystery behind that mysterious community and their “A” and “B” classification system.

“That serves the overall story to this next story we have for Rick,” Gimple said.

Both Lincoln and Gimple have confirmed Rick Grimes is off the mothership show for good, which has now shifted focus to Michonne (Danai Gurira) and daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming), and series veterans Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

“It is really important for the audience to know that we are going to be continuing to tell the story of Rick Grimes in these AMC Studios original films. We don’t want this thing to be like, ‘Oh, well, he’ll be back on the show any moment now.’ We are telling Rick’s story in another medium, and it’s going to be these AMC Studios original films,” Gimple told EW.

“They’re going to be on AMC, most probably. They’re centered around Rick Grimes. We’re going to tell the story of what happens after that helicopter flight, and these are going to be big, epic entertainments.”