The Walking Dead Movie Teaser Appears to Reveal Rick Grimes’ Location

The teaser for the first Walking Dead movie, premiered Friday at San Diego Comic-Con, appears to hint at the new location where the missing Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was taken aboard a helicopter following his disappearance: Philadelphia.

When comparing the teaser against the Philadelphia skyline, pictured here in green, it seems Rick was relocated to Pennsylvania — roughly some 150 miles away from his home of Alexandria, Virginia.

When Rick, Hershel (Scott Wilson) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) encountered Dave (Michael Raymond James) and Tony (Aaron Munoz) in Season 2 episode “Nebraska” — back towards the start of the apocalypse when the survivors were based in Georgia — Dave called Philly a “shitshow.”

Now the City of Brotherly Love could be the headquarters of the mysterious CRM organization, whose symbol can be seen twice in the teaser: first in glowing red on the side of the helicopter and again when overlaid atop the Walking Dead logo.

“[Rick is] flying off in a helicopter, away from Virginia, and it’s going to be a new world — a very new situation with its own history, and very, very different from what we’ve seen before,” writer-producer and chief content officer Scott Gimple previously told EW.

When asked if Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) would reappear in the movie side of the franchise — the woman formerly known as Scavenger leader Jadis arranged Rick’s rescue after he nearly perished in a bridge explosion — Gimple answered, “She is on that helicopter, so that would be a yes.”

“We’re going to tell the story of what happens after that helicopter flight, and these are going to be big, epic entertainments,” Gimple said.

Speaking to THR, Gimple divulged the films will explore the “vast mythology” behind the shadowy organization that participates in human trading — a story that has since carried over into Season 5 of spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, introducing soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) when revealing the extremely secretive and even more dangerous CRM has far-reaching resources.

Isabelle told journalist Al (Maggie Grace) CRM is “a force who are not living for ourselves or for now” and is instead a future facing organization with the goal of “rebuilding.”

AMC and Universal Pictures have yet to announce when the first Walking Dead movie reaches theaters. Gimple has hinted the film could premiere in 2020.