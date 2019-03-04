‘The Walking Dead’ Shows All With Naked Zombie

The Walking Dead let it all hang out on Sunday night with a naked walker stumbling through the woods.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×12 follow. Major spoilers!

Daryl and Connie’s search for Henry and the Whisperers in Episode 9×12 included a surprising encounter: a naked walker. In fact, this is the second time The Walking Dead has featured a naked walker. The previous walker was charred and burnt in a previous season, leaving its gender ambiguous for viewers. This time around, it appears the show has elected to go with a female walker, stumbling through the woods topless.

That’s right, The Walking Dead really just whipped everything out with this topless walker in the woods. It was not ruled as inappropriate for television, so here we are with the TV series nominated for a Kids’ Choice Award featuring naked dead people walking dead around.

The last time the AMC series featured a naked zombie, executive producer and visual effects genius Greg Nicotero revealed that it intentionally kept the sex of the zombie ambiguous. “Because there’s some bite marks strategically placed,” Nicotero said on Talking Dead, but he added that it’s clear “this person died very painfully.”

