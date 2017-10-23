‘The Walking Dead’: Negan’s Adult Diapers Is A Real Thing You Can Order

If you think you’re a Walking Dead super fan, now’s the time to prove it: as revealed on The Walking Dead after show Talking Dead, you’ll soon be able to visit pee-pee pants city without leaving your couch.

Here’s the official description:

As seen on Talking Dead, here’s your chance to own a set of Negan’s Shittin’ Pants, the top rated diapers in pee-pee pants city! These adult diapers are perfect for those moments when Negan literally scares the shit out of you. Lucille approved, they’re guaranteed to shut that shit down. Each box contains six adult diapers for maximum protection. Not intended for Walkers!

The diapers — yes, they’re real — are available for pre-order at $19.95 and ships November 15.

Negan’s Shittin’ Pants get their name from The Walking Dead season 8 premiere (also the series’ 100th episode), when Negan — trapped in a room surrounded by a massive horde of Walkers — asks Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) if he’s “got his shittin’ pants on.” Whether you purchase the diapers for everyday use, novelty or a gag gift, they’d probably make a fun Christmas present for any Walking Dead fan — whether or not they have full use of their facilities.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.