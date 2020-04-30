The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Negan’s Best Friend on Friday Night In with The Morgans

The next new episode of Friday Night In with The Morgans will welcome Fear the Walking Dead‘s Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo and will feature an appearance from Negan’s “best friend,” teases The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Domingo is the latest Walking Dead star to appear on the at-home talk show hosted over video chat by the Negan actor and wife Hilarie Burton Morgan, following call-ins from Christian Serratos, who plays Rosita, and former Walking Dead stars Michael Cudlitz and Sarah Wayne Callies. Also appearing on Friday are The League stars and married couple Katie Aselton and Mark Duplass.

Previewing Friday‘s upcoming episode, Morgan tweeted this week’s “really fun” virtual gathering will include an appearance from Negan’s best friend and a tour of the Morgans’ Mischief Farm. In The Walking Dead, Negan has a sentimental attachment to Lucille, a barbwire-wrapped baseball bat named after his late wife.

In a recent interview, the Morgans revealed plans to welcome Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, partner Diane Kruger, and Avengers star Paul Rudd, who alongside the Morgans is a co-owner of Samuel’s Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, New York.

“You get your celebrity fix along with the f—ing reality,” Morgan told TooFab. “The problem is that it’s a half hour show, so it goes by in a blink of an eye. We may have to do just an episode of our life here, kind of a day here at the farm with the kids. I think that might be a fun thing to do. But, you know, we don’t know how many we’re doing.”

The couple launched the show to help provide comfort and entertainment during the coronavirus quarantines.

“We had talked [with AMC] for a couple years about maybe doing something together in the reality world, but we just couldn’t figure out what it would be,” Morgan previously told TV Insider. “I had just done an episode of Talking Dead and we had done it in this new style like we’re doing right now — Zoom or Skype or whatever it is — and I was listening to Howard Stern coming back from a drop-off of masks that Hilarie had just made for the hospital. And it dawned on me that there’s maybe something that we could do to shine a light on people that were doing good, kind of talk to our friends who obviously we’re not able to see right now, and kind of combine all of that.”

New episodes of Friday Night In with The Morgans premiere Fridays at 10/9c on AMC.