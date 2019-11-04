The Walking Dead: Beta Threatens Negan in Season 10 Episode 6 Clip

Talking Dead premiered the first clip from The Walking Dead 10×06, “Bonds,” which sees Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) pledge to join the Whisperers — if he manages to avoid being killed by an annoyed Beta (Ryan Hurst). Sunday’s 10×05, “What It Always Is,” ended with Negan encountering the Whisperers for the first time after someone sprung him from the Alexandria jail, ending an eight-year prison stint. Now an unleashed Negan, freshly reunited with his leather jacket and an imitation Lucille, has purposefully strolled into Whisperer territory. In the clip, a blindfolded Negan is escorted to Alpha (Samantha Morton), but will the noisy Negan survive the trip?

“I wanna join, alright? I am a joiner. Get me a damn application already,” Negan says, adding the Whisperers’ “cool-ass outfits” are their biggest selling point: “No more being eaten by the dead.”

When the big-mouthed Negan asks what the Whisperers have “down low” — “Are you flying around commando-style, or do you got, like, walker long johns” — he’s cut off, almost literally, by Beta. Holding a pair of blades to Negan’s throat, Beta says in a low growl, “Noise. Constant noise. I should just slit your throat. Be done with it.”

The scene borrows from Negan and Beta’s first encounter in The Walking Dead issue #154, where Negan quickly dubs Beta “Frowny McTwoknives” over his dual blades. “You are not amusing. You are too loud,” Beta says. “This is not a world for the loud anymore. You need to be silenced.”

“Beta and Negan, they couldn’t be more diametrically opposite than anything. It’s this stone-faced immovable person and then you have his mouthpiece who just will not shut up,” Hurst previously told Insider. “The first episode that you see Beta and Negan together is one of the funniest episodes of Walking Dead that you’ve ever seen. It’s still very bloody, still very Walking Dead, but there’s more levity in that episode than in any that I’ve ever seen of the show.”

Longtime friends Hurst and Morgan also enjoyed the opportunity to appear together for the first time on The Walking Dead. The stars once appeared together in an episode of JAG, “Shadow,” in 1995.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. We’ve shot a bunch. Some of it’s still left to be shot. But, you know, I love the show too. I’ve been looking forward to this,” Hurst said. “Jeff and I have been great friends for a long time. So the fact that we get to share the screen together is an enormous joy.”

The Walking Dead 10×06, “Bonds,” premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9/8c on AMC. The episode is just one of three left this year before TWD goes on winter hiatus ahead of its Season 10B premiere in early 2020.

