The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says He Gets Odd Sexual Requests from Fans

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan admits he gets “odd sexual requests” from Negan fans.

“I have had a lot of — because of who Negan is — I get a lot of, kind of, odd sexual requests. I think that they think he is like a dominant… you know what I mean? He wears leather, it’s crazy,” Morgan said on Conan. “But I’ve gotten ballgag gifts, whips.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Morgan has also received inappropriate inquiries about Lucille, Negan’s infamous barbwire-wrapped baseball bat.

“I had somebody — you might have to edit this out — I had somebody ask me to use Lucille and make them a popsicle,” Morgan said. “And by the way, I was doing the math in my head when this request came in… but I know I was very confused by it. I’m like, ‘A popsicle? Jesus.’ So yeah, very passionate fans. Very.”

In July 2018, Morgan was forced to issue a plea on Twitter asking Walking Dead fans to stop showing up at his house uninvited. “It’s rude and creepy,” the married father of two tweeted. “Respect our privacy please.”

The star has also admitted to encountering real-life hate for playing a villain who is now on the path of an anti-hero.

“I don’t want to say I’m a super nice guy all the time, I don’t want to screw up anybody’s nefarious bastard outlook on me, but I am not the character that I play on television,” Morgan told the Press Association in April 2018. “It is not a documentary but it seems that everyone has forgotten a pretty substantial body of work that I have done before the show that I am doing now and the character that I am doing now on television.”

On his encounters with some fans, Morgan added, “Really, I have people look at me as if I am going to take out a baseball bat and crack them in the head at any given moment so as much as I kind of like that respect that I get now, or maybe lack thereof — I get a lot of ‘screw yous’, only not that nice, from across the street. I can see men come up to me and size themselves up, like they are going to take a swing at me because I maybe hurt one of their favourite characters on television, which I always find slightly amusing.”

Morgan also gets hate on social media.

“It’s not all the people” who tweet their grievances with Negan, Morgan added, “just half the people.”

“Half the people think that I’m dandy, the other half not so much, but that is OK. When you’re playing a nefarious bastard that kind of comes with the territory and you have to embrace that and I have,” Morgan continued. “I think that a lot of people have maybe followed my career and those are the nice people but if you were just a Walking Dead fan then you pretty much hate my guts.”

When promoting The Walking Dead Season 10 at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Morgan and his co-stars revealed a security issue kept the cast from engaging with fans on the convention floor.

“The tone of the room changes, but it’s always enthusiastic,” Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus said. “They said it was a security issue. We used to go and sign autographs on the floor with all the people, and last time [for Season 9], the barriers were being knocked over and people were being trampled.”

Recalling “bedlam,” Morgan explained fans were “throwing their phones at us from across the [room].” Reedus clarified “nobody was trying to hit” the stars, saying the fans were “just [excited].”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD Season 10 intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.