‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Flip Out Because Negan Was the Only One Who Went After Judith

The Walking Dead fans are casting shame at the Alexandrians after Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) took point and single-handedly rescued Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) after the girl broke off from the group amid a dangerous blizzard to retrieve Dog.

“I think Negan just, he legitimately is fond of Judith. Just as he respected Carl (Chandler Riggs), she’s spunky, and she’s funny, and she’s really smart, and she’s really tough,” Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang noted on Talking Dead following Sunday’s Season Nine finale.

“And Negan had a background working with children before the apocalypse and so this is somebody that he legitimately has a friendship with and cares about. That said, Negan is Negan, as we’ve seen in the episode, he still has that part of him that likes to needle people, he’s always gonna have an edge, he’s never like a pure hero. In the episode you see that there’s been a little bit of change though when he’s locked up in that infirmary after [Rick had slashed his throat], that was one thing, and here he’s there. But if you’ll notice, he doesn’t have handcuffs on. And so that says a little bit about the change that’s happened in the community’s impression of him as a result of that.”

It’s a big moment for the former Savior leader, and acts as a major payoff for the dynamic between Negan and Judith that has resurfaced throughout the season following a six-year time jump.

“Definitely for Negan, we knew that we were going to be jumping time in a way that the comic book doesn’t,” Kang explained to ComicBook.com when asked about Negan’s comic book redemption arc.

“We had a bigger time jump. We knew that one of the things that was an interesting dynamic in the comic book was Negan and Carl. Carl’s not in our universe [anymore], but Judith very much is, and we were really excited about seeing, okay, what is Negan’s interaction with the 10-year-old Judith, who, in some ways, would remind him of Carl, but in other ways, she is completely her own person. And so that was just a connection that we thought was interesting to explore, and because of the great passage of time, it kind of gave us the opportunity to tell stories about what happens to this person who’s been in prison for this many years, and has gone through the darkest moments of his life in there? What has he been doing, what has he been thinking about?”

It remains to be seen what’s in store for Negan when The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its tenth season in October, but Kang promised “some really interesting story for Negan moving forward.”

@AMCTalkingDead Love how Negan was the only one that ran after Judith after she went after dog. He loves that little girl, dare I say even more than Lucille? #TalkingDead #ReformedNegan — Matthew Stout (@showstopper8419) April 1, 2019

Negan is turning into Charles Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie with Judith in the blizzard. All the feels! ?♥️ @angelakang @JDMorgan @AMCTalkingDead @TheWalkingDead #twd⁠ ⁠ — Cathy Santarsiero (@ChristmasCorgi) April 1, 2019

And Why was Negan the only one who went after Judith? Shame on you guys! @AMCTalkingDead @JDMorgan — paula moore (@sunshinelou48) April 1, 2019

@AMCTalkingDead awww when negan went to save judith, all i can think was, damn she has a lot of dads — josh d (@josh_d2009) April 1, 2019

#TalkingDead why was Negan the only one to go after Judith everybody else that attach to the Rope seriously — Brandie Seagrove (@b0313seagrove) April 1, 2019

@AMCTalkingDead Negan goes to saves Judith? The anti hero we need but don’t deserve. JDM you heart string pulling SOB. Tip my hat to you sir. #TalkingDead — Dennis Demro (@Higherground708) April 1, 2019

I love how Negan is supposed to be so hated, but he was the only one to go after and take care of Judith in the blizzard! I can’t help but love the idea that Negan cares for her!#TWDrewards #TheWalkingDead #TalkingDead — Bri (@B_Name_Less) April 1, 2019

Even with a leg that looks like shit, Uncle Negan treads on through the storm carrying Judith and walking Dog. Somebody get Negan the Uncle Of The Year award!@WalkingDead_AMC #TWD @AMCTalkingDead #TalkingDead — Tovar Perri (@tovartheawesome) April 1, 2019

Negan’s come a long way. Crazy to see where he started compared to now, saving Judith’s life. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/x1NaEkmSIK — Abraham Ford (@TheAbeFord) April 1, 2019

Ok but the fact that Negan was the only one who separated from the group in a snowstorm and ran after Judith to save her says alot about how much he changed and cares about Judith https://t.co/ZKFqB2MreR — ☕️『Kཞ๑ཡཛ』 (@DelsinKrowe) April 1, 2019

I just can’t believe Negan was the only one who went after Judith — Giovani Bell (@GiovaniBell2) April 1, 2019

That scene with Judith running to find Dog..can’t believe Negan was the only one who cared to go after her. Love him&their bond. Can’t wait to see it further develop.

Michonne meeting her kids as well❤️

I think the sound editing was brilliant. #TWD — AFCJAS (@jasdgooner) April 1, 2019

So Negan was the only one that gave a crap if Judith died in that storm? — ? ALLIE-BOMB ? (@AllieSinn15) April 1, 2019

