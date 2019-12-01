The Walking Dead: Negan Gives No F-Words in Official Swearing Compilation

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan gives no f***s in an official, five-minute supercut of every time Negan swears on The Walking Dead. Unlike his comic book counterpart — who freely lets loose the “F-word” and other vulgarities — the live-action Negan has only been permitted to drop some F-bombs just once: in an alternate version of the Season 6 finale, “Last Day on Earth,” which featured a total of 23 F-words. This uncensored, more comic book-accurate version of Negan’s premiere episode can only be found on The Walking Dead Season 6 Blu-ray, and it remains to be seen if Negan will cash in on network AMC’s two F-word-per season policy when Season 10 resumes in February.

Despite Negan’s mounting heroism — he’s so-far saved Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in the front half of the season — showrunner Angela Kang says Negan will retain his edge even as he emerges as more of an anti-hero following a recently ended eight-year prison stint.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I always say Negan is always thinking. Negan always has an edge,” Kang previously told EW. “There’s an element of him that’s a little unpredictable. He knows what he needs to do to get what he needs in the moment. He’s very smart, he’s very wily, he’s very strong. So, we’re going to see a full range of stuff from Negan this year that hopefully will be as fun for the fans as it’s been for the writers to write it for Jeffrey to play.”

For Morgan, the star is “having a blast” as an unleashed Negan who is currently the newest member of the Whisperers.

“I think it was good for the audience to see this guy who they mostly hated, and see a different side of him, to see him tortured, wanting to give up on life, ready to die at the hand of Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Then there was a sort of redemption with Judith (Cailey Fleming), who brought out a side of him that no one else has,” Morgan previously told THR. “Negan’s suddenly turned into a three-dimensional character. Taking that into this year is really fun. I’m thrilled with what the story has done for me this year. I think the buildup and the foundation from the last couple of years is great. We have this fleshed-out character now. This year is going to be a lot of fun for the audience, and for me. I’m having a blast. I think it’s the best stuff I’ve gotten to do on the show.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.