‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 13: Chokepoint

On Sunday night, AMC will air the thirteenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×13 is titled, “Chokepoint.” The official synopsis for Chokepoint reads, “Daryl’s daring rescue mission forces Alpha to unleash a group of her own to retrieve what belongs to her, even if the price is paid in blood. The Kingdom’s plans to reunite the communities is put in jeopardy.” The episode is directed by Liesl Tommy on a script from Eddie Guzelian and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

On the heels of a fast-paced Episode 9×12, Sunday night’s episode will begin right where its predecessor left off. Chokepoint will see Daryl Dixon and Connie leading Henry and Lydia away from the Whisperers. However, the rescue mission will prove to be tremendously dangerous as Beta is sent to hunt Daryl down.

In fact, the showdown between Daryl and Beta has been subject to quite a bit of hype in recent weeks as both Daryl actor Norman Reedus and Beta actor Ryan Hurst have shared their perspectives.

The fight “is something to look forward to,” Hurst told INSIDER. “Being a huge fan of the show, when I first read it in the script, I was really, really excited.” The scope of the fight will be larger than most hand to hand bouts seen on AMC’s zombie show. “Without giving away too much, it’s a three-page fight scene. So it just kinda goes on and on,” Hurst said. “Norman and I worked on it for a week and a half. It was a lot of fun to put together.”

On the other side of the episode, King Ezekiel will continue his efforts to unite the communities as a means to help the Kingdom become more prosperous. His community is running low on food and resources, so the Fair will aim to bring a trade amongst the survivors allowing each group to benefit.

