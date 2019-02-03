‘The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season 9 Premiere Available Now Online

AMC has released The Walking Dead Mid-Season Nine premiere for its AMC Premiere subscribers.

To watch The Walking Dead Episode 9×09, log into an AMC Premiere account at the amcpremiere.com sit where it is available for streaming. AMC has previously released new episodes and premieres for The Walking Dead and other shows on its Premiere service, with Sunday’s release coming on Super Bowl Sunday as a means to build buzz for the show’s return.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×09 is titled “Adaptation.” The official synopsis for Adaptation reads, “The group unmasks a disturbing and dangerous new thread. An escaped captive revisits his past.” The new episode explores the Whisperers in the wake of Jesus being murdered in the Mid-Season Nine finale.

The network had previously announced the episode would be released online through AMC Premiere. “In the spirit of the new group of villains on the show, the Whisperers, AMC today whispered to customers of its AMC Premiere upgrade option that they will be able to watch the upcoming season nine mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead a full week before it appears on the linear television network,” AMC said in a press release on Thursday. “The episode will be available to AMC Premiere customers on the afternoon of Super Bowl Sunday, February 3, and will remain on the on-demand platform all week leading into the official premiere on AMC at 9pm ET on February 10.” The service also offers up exclusive previews and behind-the-scenes content for various AMC original shows.

AMC launched its AMC Premiere as an upgrade option for viewers who “want a premium AMC experience.” The network offers exclusive content and early looks at upcoming episodes of their original programs. “AMC Premiere provides commercial-free viewing of in-season original AMC series, as well as exclusive and first-look content, extended episodes, curated movies, the ability to binge certain shows ahead of linear viewers and other benefits,” the network said. The AMC Premiere streaming service is available for $4.99 per month.

“In addition to commercial-free viewing of our original series, AMC Premiere customers have enjoyed a variety of other benefits like early access to premieres and the ability to binge full seasons of some shows before they appear on our linear network,” said Mac McKean, executive vice president of innovation for AMC Networks. “Last fall, we offered the season nine premiere of The Walking Dead one day early and it resulted in the single biggest day of new sign-ups in the history of this new platform. In addition to this full week of early access to our mid-season premiere, we are planning to add bonus show content for AMC Premiere customers across the second half of season nine.”

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.