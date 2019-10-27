The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 4: Silence The Whisperers

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourth episode of The Walking Dead‘s tenth season. The episode will follow up on the tensions rising between the Alexandria survivors and the Whisperers. In the moments which followed Alpha demanding more land for her territory following Carol taking a shoot at her. As the survivors back home feel more constricted, the tensions rise as the hunger for revenge grows. However, the series will also continue its character-driven approach which has been seen throughout Season 10. At the forefront of Episode 10×04 will be Ezekiel, among others, as the fallout of war and tragedy continues to take its toll.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×04 is titled, “Silence the Whisperers.” The official synopsis for Silence the Whisperers reads, “Still paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan. Back at Hilltop, the group deals with an unexpected safety issue.” The episode is directed by former Abraham Ford actor Michael Cudlitz on a script from Geraldine Inoa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Sunday night’s episode, Khary Payton’s King Ezekiel will be feeling the effects of losing his people, his woman, and more. Following the episode, a full interview with Payton will be posted on ComicBook.com.

“It’s literally a mind numbing thing to try to put yourself into is someone who’s feeling that kind of useless and that kind of, like he’s a drain on any and everything around him,” Payton told ComicBook.com. “Cudlitz and I talked about it a lot and I did a lot of research on post traumatic stress disorder, just in the last few years that we’ve seen with Ezekiel, he’s gone from being kind of this positive light to a guy who’s literally lost everything. He’s living the life of Job right now, asking God, ‘What the hell did he do wrong, you know, to lose literally everything?’”

Fans can look forward to an interesting exchange between Payton’s Ezekiel and Danai Gurira’s Michonne, as well as more story from Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Cassady McClincy’s Lydia. ComicBook.com’s Cameron Bonomolo praised the episode ahead of its airing. “One of the show’s best ever episodes with its pulse-pounding walker action and compelling character work,” Bonomolo said. “Shining moments for Negan, Daryl, Ezekiel, Lydia, Michonne & Judith.”

What are you most hoping to see in The Walking Dead Episode 10×04? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.