The Walking Dead Creator Teases Major Spoilers in Next Issue

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman is making an ominous promise on the heels of one of the series’ biggest issues, ever. In fact, it seems he is going to be following the biggest issue ever with a literally bigger issue. Whereas issue #192 marked the end of the road for series lead Rick Grimes, it seems issue #193 will look to steer the ship with a triple-size 72-page issue telling the story of the post-apocalyptic world post-Rick Grimes.

As issue #193 shipped out to comic book shops, Kirkman is warning fans of the franchise to beware of spoilers. “Details about this issue will more than likely start to leak today,” Kirkman said. “If you’d prefer to not be spoiled, I would recommend being very careful until the issue is released Wednesday. It’s a big issue in more ways than one.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out Kirkman’s ominous tweet along with the cover of issue #193 below…

Details about this issue will more than likely start to leak today. If you’d prefer to not be spoiled, I would recommend being very careful online until the issue is released Wednesday. It’s a big issue in more ways than one. #understatementoftheyear pic.twitter.com/xSAr3EjR75 — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) July 1, 2019

“Rick’s death was planned longer than any death in this series,” Kirkman said in the Letter Hacks section of issue #192. “I’ve been working toward this since I started writing… issue #1. It doesn’t make it any easier, but it’s been something I’ve been getting more and more used to as the years got down to months and then weeks… I knew it was coming.”

As it turns out, Kirkman claims he knew that this new character would be responsible for Rick’s death for years. “Even before we introduced Sebastian Milton (in issue #177) I knew he was the one who would kill Rick Grimes. For almost a decade now I knew Rick would choose to preserve the Commonwealth no matter the cost… and it would cost him his life,” the writer says. “I’ve said in interview for many, many years that everyone dies in this story, and that even Rick Grimes won’t survive until the end. While this was always Rick’s story thus far, as written about in the first issue, that doesn’t mean he needs to be alive to be a presence in the series. This is the story of a world profoundly affected by that man, as we’ll see starting next issue… but it isn’t exclusively Rick’s story.”

The Walking Dead issue #192 is available now in comic book stores. Issue #193 hits shelves in comic shops on Wednesday. The Walking Dead TV series returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.