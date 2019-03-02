‘The Walking Dead’ Nominated for Favorite TV Drama at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

The Walking Dead Season Nine has been nominated for Favorite TV Drama at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The TV-MA zombie drama competes against The CW’s Riverdale and The Flash, and hit Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Stranger Things. Voting is now open.

Former Walking Dead leading man Andrew Lincoln earned the series its first Kids’ Choice Awards nomination in 2018 for Favorite TV Actor for his performance as Rick Grimes. That award ultimately went to Henry Danger star Jace Norman.

A revamped Season Nine, now airing on AMC, was most recently awarded Television Series of the Year at the KODAK Film Awards and was previously named as the most in-demand show of 2018 by the inaugural Global TV Demand Awards, an honor it shared with Stranger Things.

Reigns have since passed from former five-season showrunner Scott Gimple to Walking Dead veteran writer-producer Angela Kang, who in her brief tenure as showrunner has steered The Walking Dead to its highest-ever rated season on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Change for the sake of change is not helpful,” longtime executive producer Gale Anne Hurd previously told Deadline.

“I think how a show handles that change and can reinvent itself while still remaining true to what it was that fans embraced from the very beginning is the Litmus test of a show’s continued longevity. In this case, I do think that we have the right leadership behind the camera and in front of the camera to do just that.”

Kang’s stewardship came at a time when The Walking Dead was forced to navigate three of its biggest losses — Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, Chandler Riggs’ Carl Grimes, and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie — all challenges Kang and a revamped Walking Dead team navigated to refresh the long-running series with a new status quo and frightful new enemies in the walker skin-wearing Whisperers.

“I’m feeling good about where the show is at. It’s been a really fun season to work on, and the cast and crew, and all the writers, and everybody involved just poured their hearts and souls into the season. Obviously [there are] characters that we love that we said goodbye to. We are still very hopeful that Maggie will be back with us,” Kang previously told Deadline.

“Because of the expansion of the universe, and because of time jumps, we passed seven and a half years off-screen on the show. That allows for stories to go back in time, so there’s an opportunity for seeing characters to come back because of these things that are built into the story. So, I think that there’s just a lot of exciting opportunities, that we’ve been able to do some things that we’ve never done on the show before.”

The DJ Khaled-hosted 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards air live Saturday, March 23 at 8/7c on Nickelodeon. New episodes of The Walking Dead Season Nine premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

