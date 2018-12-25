‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Shares First Photo Of His Daughter

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus shared the first photo of his daughter over the holiday weekend.

Reedus and actress/model Diane Kruger brought the little girl into the world earlier this year. She is their first child together and Reedus is clearly feeling the love for the little one. Check out the photo of her in Reedus’ arms with the Instagram post below! It’s not exactly a full reveal of the baby but an exciting post filled with love!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She’s very little, but I’m tired. I feel like a superhero right now,” Kruger told Extra. Despite the extra effort required to be a mother, Kruger did call motherhood a “very rewarding experience.”

Reedus’ son Mingus Lucien is now the nineteen-year-old older brother to the little girl, whose name has not yet been revealed. Reedus and Kruger met while working on the 2015 film Sky. Kruger, outside of her modeling career, is best known in the movie business for her roles in National Treasure and Inglorious Basterds.

Reedus joined The Walking Dead in 2010 as fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon. Prior to AMC‘s zombie series, Reedus was best known for his role in Boondock Saints. Though staying with The Walking Dead through its end is beyond Reedus’ control, he is hoping to bookend the series.

“I started on Season One of the show and I’d love to bookend it,” Reedus told ComicBook.com on The Walking Dead‘s Senoia, Georgia set. “I put so much effort into this. For me to walk away now would just seem so cowardly. It’s a fight every day in a million different ways, but it’s a fight that I’ve invested in. My family’s here. I like my life here. I like riding my motorcycle through the country. I’ve been in New York a long, long time and now every time I go back to New York, I just wanna go back to Georgia. It’s crazy there, especially since the show is so big. I’m very recognizable with my long hair and beady, scary little eyes. It’s hard to go anywhere, and I like it here. This is my family now. I’d love to see it to the end.”

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.