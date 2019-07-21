The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Calls Carol a Pain in Daryl’s Ass in Season 10

Best friends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) share a sweet scene in The Walking Dead Season 10 trailer with playful banter of exchanging bestie bracelets, but Reedus admits Carol becomes somewhat of a pain in the ass.

“That scene was a very sweet scene. Melissa’s lovely, but Carol has been a real pain in my butt for Daryl this season, I will say,” Reedus told Entertainment Tonight at San Diego Comic-Con.

“I love working with Melissa, she’s dynamite. We have such a good rapport and we’re good friends, and we have fun.”

The trailer also revealed a surprise romantic encounter between Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Carol’s ex-husband, Kingdom-turned-Hilltop leader Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and it sounds like Daryl isn’t too happy to learn of that development.

“There’s a lot of shockers in there,” Reedus said. “You have a certain female friend of mine kissing a king which kind of pisses Daryl off a little bit, we got a really good bad guy this season, there’s a lot going on.”

When asked if the dissolution of the Carol and Ezekiel marriage means the “Caryl” dynamic could turn romantic in Season 10, Reedus said a romantic development is possible — eventually.

“I don’t know if it’s this year, because like I say, she’s a little bit cray cray this year. But I mean, never say never,” Reedus said. “I don’t know. She’s a problem this year, you know what I’m saying?”

The tragic murder of son Henry (Matt Lintz) — whose memory now haunts Carol in the form of gruesome visions caused by her PTSD —forced her separation from her husband and has left her determined to win her vengeance against Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), who Carol matter of factly says “has to die.”

But that sweet scene between Daryl and Carol was “one of the most memorable days of shooting that I’ve ever had,” McBride said during TWD‘s Hall H panel.

“Of course Norman is always great fun to work with, but that scene in particular, just when he eludes that ‘you’re my best friend,’ it comes as a surprise. There’s such a sensitivity to the whole idea of having a best friend and being best friends in a world like that, and I think that for her to come back almost as a pill, or defensive a little bit, or even sort of making fun in a way, is a bit of a defense against feeling any more vulnerable.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.