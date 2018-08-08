‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Addresses If Daryl Is Turning On Rick

The Walking Dead Season Eight finale pried the good guys to tear themselves apart from the inside in Season Nine but Norman Reedus promises that might not be the case.

The Daryl Dixon actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to calm the storm of fans who thought his character might become a villain. After all, he was a part of a conversation conspiring to take down Rick when the time his right, as a means to right his wrong decision of keeping Negan alive.

“No, I’m not turning on brother Rick,” Reedus wrote. “Everyone chill.” Check out the post from Twitter below!

https://t.co/f5INB1nWog thanks for the ❤️ ( and no I’m not turning on brother Rick everyone chill 🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️🤸🏽‍♂️ — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) April 16, 2018

The Rick versus Maggie and her allies story might become a focus in Season Nine but it may also have simply been an attempt to hook viewers in for a return as the Season Eight finale of The Walking Dead tied up every other narrative thread.

Should the story come to fruition, prompting The Walking Dead to have its own little civil war, Andrew Lincoln is hardly ready to take on Lauren Cohan and her Maggie character. “She’s terrifying. When she comes full-Cohan, that emotional force is like a freakin’ hurricane,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “It’s crazy. That’s a big turn. It makes for a very interesting set up for this year, certainly. I’m excited. She’s a wonderful actress, LC. She’s so true. When she hits it, there’s nobody like her. I think it’s wonderful that she’s got this power as a performer and also the stage that Maggie now has in the show and in the community, what she represents, I think it makes for a formidable force.”

Season Nine will examine what the fallout of Rick’s decision regarding Negan’s fate will do to his pre-existing relationships. “I think there’s a very strong ideology from Rick that there’s problems,” Lincoln said. “Are those cracks gonna be able to mend or are they gonna move apart even wider? That makes for interesting drama, certainly.”

With the war between Rick and Negan having finally concluded, the aftermath might not be the happy ending some had in mind. “I’m just interested in that,” Lincoln said. “It happens all the time. We see it in the news all the time. Vacuums. What happens? What moves into that?”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.