‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus May Have Just Revealed Whether He Had a Baby Girl or Baby Boy

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus‘ first Instagram post since the birth of his child with Diane Kruger appears to suggest the couple welcomed a baby girl.

The couple has yet to reveal details about their child, including the name and gender.

This new baby is the first for 42-year-old Kruger and the second for 49-year-old Reedus, who has a 19-year-old son, Mingus Lucien, from his relationship with ex Helena Christensen.

Kruger and Reedus met filming 2015 drama Sky, where Kruger’s character leaves her husband and strikes up a romance with Reedus’ character. Their relationship went public in March when the actors were seen kissing in New York.

Best known for her roles in National Treasure and Inglorious Basterds, Kruger will next appear in David DuBos drama Butterfly in the Typewriter, where she stars alongside Cary Elwes, Nick Offerman, Brad Dourif, and Susan Sarandon.

Reedus continues to headline The Walking Dead in its ninth season as bow-shooting zombie apocalypse survivor Daryl Dixon, who will be forced to navigate the world without brother-in-arms Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

The star has since said he intends to stay with the series until the end, telling ComicBook.com, “You know, I started on Season One of the show, and I’d love to bookend it.”

As for a post-Rick Grimes era of The Walking Dead, Reedus promised Deadline it’s “f—ing epic.”

“Let me say this, Andy’s been on set since he’s left but he’s like, you know, this show, it’s the best it’s ever been. He’s like I’m kind of bummed, it’s f— amazing right now, you know? And the truth is, it is. It got better. The band got tighter,” Reedus said.

“Some bands are heavy on lead guitar and it’s just guitar solos forever and you know, the rest of the band isn’t getting the chance to play. Now, we got new singers. We got new guitarists and I really feel that the show’s the best it’s ever been.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.