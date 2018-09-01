‘The Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus Once Mooned Andrew Lincoln on Set

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus once mooned co-star Andrew Lincoln while Rick Grimes was attempting to make a stealthy escape.

Asked about embarrassing on-set moments during Walker Stalker Con’s ‘An Evening with Norman & Jeffrey’ event, the Daryl Dixon star said he exposed his bare bottom during the making of The Walking Dead Season Four episode 11, ‘Claimed.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When Andy was hiding under the bed, and he killed those people and then jumped out the window, I was standing at the bottom of the window mooning him,” Reedus said to laughter. “So he had to act really serious and had to keep a straight face while I was bent over.”

That episode sees Lincoln’s battered Rick fresh off devastating losses at the prison and passed out in an unfamiliar house. He’s stirred awake by an intrusive group — the Claimers — and is forced to choke one to death before making his escape through a bathroom window, descending onto the porch below and narrowly avoiding discovery from pack leader Joe (Jeff Kober).

Reedus admitted he “wasn’t very embarrassed” about the prank, and co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, said he’s yet to have any on-set embarrassments of his own.

“I’m trying to think if I’ve ever had an embarrassing moment while shooting, because Negan doesn’t really get embarrassed by anything, I don’t think. I haven’t gotten to that point,” Morgan said. “I mean, just goofy stuff like calling Rick ‘Andy’ and stuff like that. But I wasn’t really embarrassed by it, it just means I’m not the brightest.”

Reedus and Lincoln are real-life best buds and have famously engaged in a long-running good-natured prank war, with pranks involving everything from sex dolls to a glitter car bomb to a car mummified in toilet paper.

Last month, Reedus shut down rumors he was taking over as Walking Dead lead from Lincoln, who exits the series this upcoming ninth season. Declaring those rumors “not true,” Reedus said Rick “is the quarterback of this football team, he’s always been, he always will be.”

Reedus and Morgan, also tight friends, paid tribute to Lincoln at San Diego Comic-Con, where the longtime Rick Grimes star first publicly confirmed his looming departure.

“We hear about casts being friends and hanging out, and a lot of the time it’s bullsh-t. I’ve lied about it before. But this show really is a family, and I think a lot of that has to do with Andy — and Norman, and some of the originals — but Andy has always been, I think, the guy,” Morgan told Variety.

“And the show is gonna miss him, we’re gonna miss him. He’s our buddy. And it’s gonna be a different vibe, and there’s no replacing him. So it’s a tough one for everybody, and we love him.”

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, October 7 on AMC.