The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Still Waging Prank War on Andrew Lincoln

Former The Walking Dead co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus have been engaged in a bitter prank war for years at this point, even though Lincoln isn’t official on the series anymore the war wages on. The downside for Reedus in the present time though is that COVID quarantine has kept he and his friend apart this entire time, but he’s still doing his best to keep the pranks flowing. Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis in an exclusive interview, Reedus told us about what he’s been trying to do between he and Andrew to keep the war going.

“I’ve found a couple of photos that were super humiliating that I sent him recently,” Reedus said. “There was some story about a guy in England who ate a pigeon in the middle of a park and then I sent it to him and I’m like, oh shit, they caught you. It’s hard during COVID to keep up the prank war but I’m trying, I’m trying.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Co-star Khary Payton chimed in about a former attempt in the prank war, revealing a time that Reedus tried to recruit him for a part in it on his first day on set, adding: “I think Norman was holdin’ it against me my first season because he tried to get me to load a bunch of goats in Andy’s trailer ’cause we had a bunch of goats in The Kingdom and he was like, ‘Dude, help me get these goats in.’ I was like, ‘This is my first day, dude! I’m not gonna put no goats in his trailer!’”

Reedus also recapped perhaps the biggest, which our own BD dubbed “The Japanese toilet story,” an event that took place on live television.

“We fly into Tokyo and he’s like, you speak a little Japanese, ‘How do you say thank you for having me in your country?’ and I tell him, ‘Where’s the toilet?’” Reedus added. “And so live TV he goes, before we start, ‘Where is the toilet?’ I mean, live television, it was the greatest.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale premieres Sunday, October 4 on AMC, but won’t actually mark the ending of the season. As part of their many announcements from Comic-Con at Home, the cable network confirmed that season 10 will have six additional episodes. Furthermore season 11 of the hit series won’t return until 2021, seemingly in its traditional fall premiere slot, a delay of a year.