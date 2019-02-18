‘The Walking Dead’ Stars Norman Reedus and Steven Yeun Reunite on ‘Ride’

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus reunited with former co-star Steven Yeun on Sunday’s Ride With Norman Reedus, which followed the bike enthusiasts on a trek around California’s Bay Area.

“Life on The Walking Dead isn’t the same without him. We used to ride together down in Georgia, and we’re gonna pick it up just where we left off,” Reedus says in the episode before meeting with Yeun at a San Francisco cafe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I miss you guys, though,” the former Glenn Rhee actor says. “How’s it been over there?”

“It’s different. All of us who started that thing, there was such a camaraderie there, there was such a brotherhood there,” Reedus says of The Walking Dead, now in its ninth season and since renewed for a tenth.

“I was like 25 when you met me,” Yeun says.

“And you were just kind of starting out in the business, and you became uber famous, and I was there when you proposed, there for the baby — I’ve seen you do all this stuff,” Reedus tells Yeun, who is now expecting a second child with wife Joana Pak.

“That’s what was so awesome about our show, I think it was the second season — I remember talking to you, looking around like, ‘None of us are supposed to be friends, but we are,’” Yeun says.

“Brothers and sisters,” says Reedus, the only remaining original cast member with Carol star Melissa McBride. “I’m gonna know you forever.”

“Forever. Sorry, man,” Yeun jokes.

“No, I’m sorry,” Reedus says with a laugh.

The ride down memory lane ends with Yeun asking Reedus if he’s allowed to swear on Ride, to which Reedus answers, “F—, yeah.”

Reedus and Yeun then meet with the self-named “Dirtbags” before going for a spin with the East Bay Dragons through the streets of Oakland. Watch their ride in the above clip.

The Daryl Dixon actor launched Ride Season Three last Sunday with co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, journeying to England to reunite with former co-star Andrew Lincoln. In this Sunday’s 303, Reedus travels with McBride to Scotland to “uncover the mystery of Melissa’s Scottish ancestors.”

Other guests still ahead this season include Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead star Austin Amelio, Reedus’ Boondock Saints co-star Sean Patrick Flanery, and rockers Les Claypool, Jello Biafra, Rob Halford, and Marilyn Manson. Reedus hopes to ride with superstar Cher in Season Four, already in the works by AMC.

Yeun starred as the fan-favorite Glenn between The Walking Dead‘s first and seventh seasons. Glenn was famously killed off in the Season Seven opener as one of two victims bludgeoned to death by baseball-bat wielding villain Negan (Morgan).

Ride With Norman Reedus airs Sundays at midnight/11c on AMC following new episodes of The Walking Dead and Talking Dead.