Norman Reedus and Sydney Park on ‘After The Dead’ Tonight

Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead show will recap the new episode with a pair of cast members.

Cyndie actress Sydney Park will join After the Dead via Skype to recap, and Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus will appear for an exclusive interview breaking down Episode 9×03 and his characters new found alliance with Maggie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the Dead airs at 10:04 pm ET on ComicBook Now‘s official Facebook page, hosted by Brandon Davis and Janell Wheeler, featuring an exclusive interview with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang. To be notified when After the Dead begins, be sure to “Like” and “Subscribe” to the official ComicBook Now Facebook page. Sunday night’s episode will not only feature expert intel following visits to the set and interviews with cast members but feature appearances from several stars of the AMC zombie show.

After the Dead was watched by more than 250,000 viewers following The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere on February 25, 2018. It is the most-watched recap show available on Facebook Live and YouTube. Cast and crew members from the AMC show ranging from Greg Nicotero, Seth Gilliam, Pollyanna McIntosh, Ross Marquand, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Katelyn Nacon and more have joined the show for live interviews since After the Dead launched during The Walking Dead‘s seventh season.

Last week, more than 130,000 viewers tuned in to hear from Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Ross Marquand to recap The Walking Dead Episode 9×02.

Proud to say #AfterTheDead posted 100,000 views with this Sunday’s episode! If you haven’t watched it, Ross Marquand and Jeffrey Dean Morgan interviews were on! Watch: //t.co/7d2XZ8fdhP pic.twitter.com/i6TOaANr9Z — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 17, 2018

The live Walking Dead recap series is one of several shows airing on ComicBook NOW’s official Facebook page and ComicBook.com Originals YouTube channel. Thursday’s, ComicBook.com’s ComicBook NOW series airs new 30-minute episodes, breaking down the hottest topics in news, offering exclusive celebrity interviews, and building an entertaining and engaged community.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 is titled, “Warning Signs”. The official synopsis for “Warning Signs” reads, “Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Corey Reed.

The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018 at 9 pm ET. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!