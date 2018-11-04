‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Shares Photo Memories of Andrew Lincoln Before Rick Grimes’ Last Episode

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has paid tribute to longtime co-star and real-life best friend Andrew Lincoln ahead of Rick Grimes‘ last episode.

View this post on Instagram My brother right here. Tonight’s episode 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Nov 4, 2018 at 12:05pm PST

The gallery captures some of Reedus and Lincoln’s adventures in their eight-year tenure on the zombie drama, which heads into a new era Sunday as the series sends off Rick Grimes.

Reedus, who intends to be the last man standing on The Walking Dead, spent the summer squashing speculation his Daryl Dixon would take over from Rick as new series lead, telling ComicBook.com, “I don’t think anyone’s gonna step up and be Rick.”

“Everybody on the show is gonna step up and elevate their game and fill that hole,” Reedus said of the series upping its expansive and still growing ensemble cast.

“I don’t think there could be a new Rick. I know the internet’s like, ‘Screw, Norman! Who does he think he is?’ I’ve just got to sit there go, ‘Oh, whatever.’ Everybody sort of steps up to the plate.”

“I really feel the scripts and the stories and the episodes are even better in the back eight, I really do,” Reedus told Deadline of the post-Rick era.

“They’re f—ing epic, you know, and they’re just crushing and they’re severe, all of them. The show’s morphing into something else but it’s got the heart and the feel of the original show, there’s just new life breathing through it.”

Reedus was understandably bummed to have to part with his brother-in-arms and longtime trailer-mate, but told Vanity Fair he has nothing but respect for Lincoln’s decision to step down from the series in favor of spending more time at home.

“I have a son myself, and I’m constantly going back and forth to go see him, and it’s hard to do that. He’s got a beautiful family, and he needs to be with them,” Reedus said.

“Family is the most important thing in life, so you can’t be mad at him for leaving. But I’m going to miss the hell out of him every day. He’s like a brother, and he’s a very important person to me.”

Lincoln’s last episode airs tonight at 9/8c on AMC.