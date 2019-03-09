‘The Walking Dead’ Bringing Back Missing Community

The Walking Dead appears to be bringing back a community which has not been seen since Rick Grimes exited the series in Episode 9×05.

Potential spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×13 follow! Warning!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the clip below from Episode 9×13 of The Walking Dead, the Kingdom prepares for the upcoming Fair. This event is aiming to bring together each of the communities as a means to offer opportunities for trade and enhance each communities living situation and relationships. While Alexandria has been hesitant to join the event, the others have all signed up. Among those participating: Oceanside.

Oceanside has been notably absent since Rick Grimes took off with Jadis in the first half of Season Nine. Their story seemed to reach a worthy conclusion when their revenge mission against the Saviors was completed.

Check out the clip from The Walking Dead Episode 9×13 which sees a banner for Oceanside at the Fair’s preparations in the clip tweeted by AMC’s official Twitter account below.

The fair celebrates everything the communities have fought for. Get ready for an all-new #TWD tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/v5YUsRI7Lx — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 9, 2019

It is unknown if Sydney Park will reprise her role as Cyndie on The Walking Dead as she has moved on to a Pretty Little Liars spinoff since her hiatus with the AMC zombie series.

“Like truthfully, I really don’t know. I hope so,” Park told ComicBook.com when asked if she would return. “I love being a part of the show, and I feel like there is so much more story to tell, not only with my character and my tribe, but with everyone else.” Park was hopeful fans will stay on board despite the looming loss of leading man Andrew Lincoln “because we have some really cool characters,” she said. “But I hope to be on the show more, for sure.”

The Walking Dead Episode 9×13 is titled, “Chokepoint.” The official synopsis for Chokepoint reads, “Daryl’s daring rescue mission forces Alpha to unleash a group of her own to retrieve what belongs to her, even if the price is paid in blood. The Kingdom’s plans to reunite the communities is put in jeopardy.” The episode is directed by Liesl Tommy on a script from Eddie Guzelian and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.