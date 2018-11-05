‘The Walking Dead’: Rick’s Final Episode Shocking Twist Ending Explained

While The Walking Dead fans were expecting Rick to leave one way or another, they were not expecting what came after.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead fans are no strangers to time jumps. The AMC series has pulled off a handful between seasons or episodes in the past but never between scenes in a single episode. However, after Rick Grimes left the show (by flying off in a helicopter with Jadis, clinging to his last drops of life), the trees grew in and a new group of survivors were introduced, along with a much older Judith Grimes.

True to issue #127 of The Walking Dead comics, a 6-year time jump was kicked off by introducing Magna, Yumiko, Luke, Kelly, and Connie. The new characters assembled near a shipping container, accurately representing the cover of the comic which introduced them, before gun shots rang out to save them from the walkers which had surrounded them.

Those shots came from an aged up Judith Grimes. While her exact age remains unknown, she appeared to be about 10-years-old in the scene, and will be a major factor going forward. Furthermore, the little girl does have a bit of a resemblance to Carl Grimes from the comics, who appeared much younger than Chandler Riggs’ version of the character at this point in the series.

Judith is now played by Cailey Fleming, who is also known as Young Rey in the Star Wars: The Force Awakens film’s flashback scene.

Magna is portrayed by Nadia Hilker, Eleanir Matsuura plays Yumiko, Dan Fogler plays Luke, Kelly is played by Angel Theory, and Connie is played by Lauren Ridloff.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×06 will pick up in the aftermath of the scene and the show will continue, without Rick Grimes, in this much-further-down-the-line time period. Later in the series, flashbacks may reveal some of the events which have taken place during the time which has passed, but the story will centrally focus on a world where Judith Grimes is old enough to use brandish a colt python and carry a sword.

Following The Walking Dead Episode 9×05, Comicbook.com’s After the Dead will be live with director and executive producer Greg Nicotero from his and Norman Reedus’ restaurant on the show’s Senoia, Georgia set. To watch, follow ComicBook NOW’s official Facebook page to be notified when the show is live.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.