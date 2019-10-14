The Walking Dead: Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight” Makes a Cameo

The Walking Dead rarely uses music from the real world. More often than not, the AMC zombie series will have tunes strung together by composer Bear McCreery in the background of all of the action to set the emotional tones of each episode. However, on occasion, the series pulls a real song into the mix and it often ends up having a major impact on the characters and/or fanbase. In Sunday night’s Episode 10×02, a song by the one and only Patsy Cline was pulled into the post-apocalyptic world, though it did not exact play for the characters or viewers.

Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight” is apparently a hit among the Whisperers (and it is an ironic fit for the villains). In a flashback early in Sunday night’s episode, Alpha had met Beta for the first time while running from a herd of walkers. In the sequence which took place “7 years ago” by comparison to the current events which are pitting the Whisperers against the survivors from Alexandria and Hilltop, Samantha Morton’s Alpha was humming the song to herself before Beta shut it down (further a theory about the character pre-apocalyptic origin story) when she got the song from hearing him hum it, originally.

You can listen to Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight” below.

It might not be how Cline intended it, but when the Whisperers are singing the words to this particular song, their presence becomes a bit more creepy: “I go out walkin’ after midnight, out in the moonlight, just like we used to do, I’m always walkin’, after midnight, searchin’ for you.”

The Whisperers, of course, are known to blend in and sneak up on their enemies. The idea of them walking around in the cloak of midnight’s darkness searching for their enemy only makes things a bit more creepy. Still, they will be coming face to with teh survivors sooner or later as everyone is gearing up for the Whisperer War.

“What’s interesting about the first episode is, and we’ve seen it in the trailers, is our group is rehearsing military maneuvers,” Nicotero told EW. “I think you definitely get the sense at the end of last season that some of them want to fight. But the truth of the matter is that Alpha is the most formidable villain that they have ever encountered, so I don’t know how you actively fight a woman who walks amongst the dead.”

The group is readying themselves for battle, but will they go to battle? “The first episode of the show tests all of that, because we set up this season where it’s been a couple months since the snowstorm of the finale of last year, and you see them practicing these military maneuvers,” Nicotero said. “So you get the sense that they’re preparing themselves if a war ever happens.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.