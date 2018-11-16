‘The Walking Dead’s Peter Zimmerman Releases New Album

The Walking Dead‘s Eduardo actor Peter Zimmerman has released a new musical album.

While Eduardo has not appeared in Season Nine of The Walking Dead (perhaps he was also taken by Jadis and her helicopter or joined Georgie’s group), Zimmerman has remained busy. The actor has not only played a role in Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson but he has been working on an EP titled, “Negative Town.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Negative Town is available now, timed with Zimmerman’s birthday, on Apple Music, iTunes, and Google Play. Samples of the new music can be heard on the Negative Town EP’s site. The track’s include, “Dead Dreams,” “Negative Town,” “Bad Weather,” “Te Quiero Solo A Ti,” and “The Shadows.”

Zimmerman portrayed Eduardo on The Walking Dead in its sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons. Whether or not he will return is unknown. He is in the midst of developing an independent short film featuring his music.

The actor is also known for appearances in Meet the Browns, Banshee, and Single Ladies but is not the only actor on the series who is pursuing musical careers alongside their acting work. Former Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs has released music of his own and Jesus actor Tom Payne has been performing with his girlfriend, musician Jennifer Akerman.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.