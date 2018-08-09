‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Brings Back Iconic Pilot Episode Actor

The Walking Dead will be bringing back one of its most iconic actors: the horse from its very first episode.

As revealed during The Walking Dead Season Nine preview special which aired on Sunday night, the AMC series will see the horse that Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes rode into Atlanta in the pilot episode return. Now, the horse is likely playing a different horse, but it is a fun Easter egg for fans who have stuck with the zombie drama through 115 episodes. This time around, Tara actress Alanna Masterson will mount the noble steed.

Check out a side-by-side photo of the horse as it appears in the first episode and as it appears in Season Nine below (courtesy of Skybound).

Speaking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con, Lincoln opened up about the upcoming episodes which had just been previewed in a brand-new extended trailer.

“Without a doubt,” there are vibes from the show’s first season, Lincoln said. “I think there were a lot of the pilot episode that was reminiscent of this opening episode and also a couple of other episodes, too. We have a few surprises as we both know but we’re not allowed to talk about.”

As the show heads into a pivotal year, not only seeing Lincoln out but also welcoming Angela Kang as its new showrunner, the cast and crew have experienced a revitalized feeling on set.

“We loved it,” Lincoln said. “We have to talk about Angela Kang if we talk about this season because she is the creative force this season. She’s been on the show since Season Two and I think she’s breathed new life into it and given us a collaborative feel on set and also just an energy. A real positive energy. It feels like the show that I always thought we would get to when I shot the pilot in Atlanta nine years ago.”

In fact, the idea of actually having left the AMC series behind did not truly impact Lincoln emotionally until her saw the fans in Hall H.

“The strange thing about being here was the fact that I think it really hit me yesterday because of the relationship that the show has with the fans here,” Lincoln said. After all, Hall H is where The Walking Dead began, promoting its first season in the packed room back in 2010.

