The Walking Dead Poll Shows 90% of Fans Are Against Carol’s Actions in Midseason Finale

A poll conducted on Talking Dead following The Walking Dead Season 10’s midseason finale shows 90% of fans say Carol (Melissa McBride) was wrong to chase after Alpha (Samantha Morton) in 10×08, “The World Before,” a pursuit that has now endangered Daryl (Norman Reedus) and other fan-favorites. Intel from Gamma (Thora Birch) led a scout team to where Alpha was supposed to be keeping the walker horde threatening all of the communities, but they arrived to find an empty field. Carol then spotted a creeping Alpha, who led Carol and her pursuers into a cave where the survivors are now trapped by Alpha’s entire walker horde.

The Talking Dead poll asked, “Was Carol right to chase after Alpha?” Only 10% of fans voted “yes,” leaving the other 90% voting “no.”

Carol’s actions have now put herself and her entire group at risk: Daryl, Aaron (Ross Marquand), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews).

“I feel like from Alpha’s side she was trying to lure them. But it remains to be seen whether that was all part of a larger plan or kind of circumstance,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW. “If you watch the section where Alpha is running, she does almost what I find a slightly comical version of a run. She almost looks like she’s prancing for a couple of steps. So I sort of feel like she’s playing it. Like, ‘Come on, come on after me.’ It’s interesting.”

Alpha’s escape, Kang admitted, was “sort of not a badass run. But I honestly think that’s the actor’s choice and I was like, ‘Oh that’s interesting. It’s kind of a funny way to run.’”

In the trailer for the second half of the season, we see Carol express remorse for her reckless behavior when holed up in the cave. “I can’t even turn my back on you anymore,” Daryl tells a teary Carol, who replies, “I didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”

Carol is dead set on seeing through her vendetta against Alpha, who murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz) and placed his decapitated head on a pike marking the new Whisperer border in Season 9.

“It’s really hard to move on from somebody having taken your son’s head off,” Kang previously told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Season 10. “And so we’ve been really excited about playing kind of a revenge narrative for Carol, because I think a lot of the heart of the series this season lies with Carol. She lost so much and there’s still so much more that they could all lose. We’re playing a lot in her perspective as this grieving mother, who just wants to settle the score between her and Alpha, and the lengths that she’ll go to to do that. Revenge is a dark emotion, and it leads her down some different paths.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.