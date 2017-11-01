‘The Walking Dead’ Star Preparing For Directorial Debut

One cast member of The Walking Dead will be branching out of the apocalypse in order to make her directorial debut on a feature film.

Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh, who has more than a handful of experience in television, theater, and film, will soon be applying the tips, tricks, and styles she has learned throughout her career to tell a story which is completely her own. The film is in its early stages of pre-production as it looks to get the ball rolling early next year but McIntosh was excited to share what details she can while chatting with ComicBook.com at Walker Stalker Con.

“I’m directing a film in December,” McIntosh said. “It’s my first. It’s my directorial feature debut. I’ve directed a lot of theater and I did a short last year. This is the big one!” Just a couple of years into work on The Walking Dead and McIntosh has already mastered the art of teasing things to come without giving away too much. “I can say that it is a horror and I can say there’s some friends you might recognize in it,” McIntosh said. “I’ve written for a long time and I’ve directed for a long time in other forms of media. I just really love it. I love to be at the heart of a story and create a world from the bottom up. I like to create a bottomless world.”

While none of those “friends” who may appear in the film were named, McIntosh will get a hand from The Walking Dead‘s visual effects genius, horror legend, and executive producer Greg Nicotero. “Greg’s been really supportive,” McIntosh said. “We had a chat last night about it. He’s gonna give me some help with the special effects.”

Jumping into the director’s chair for the first time on what will certainly be a creative and fun set, McIntosh is most looking forward to the opportunity to work with other artists in the process of executing her vision. “It’s also, the same thing I love about being an actress, collaborating with other artists,” McIntosh said. “As a director, you get to do that even more on a wider scale, so that’s really cool.”

Aside from The Walking Dead, McIntosh can be seen in The Woman, Exam, and Filth, and her debut film Headspace came out in 2005. In 2004, McIntosh began directing the The Woolgatherer in Los Angeles.

